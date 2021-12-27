San Luis, Ariz. – Local authorities announced the reopening of the late-night border crossing to Mexico, with the resumption of 24-hour operations at the port of entry in San Luis R.C., starting today.
As a measure to contain COVID-19 infections, the Mexican government in April 2020 ordered the partial closure of the border, suspending the crossings of vehicles and people into Mexico from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
In a news release Friday, the City of San Luis reported the decision of the General Direction of Customs of Mexico to resume normal crossing times to that country.
“I am excited that 24-hour operations are going to be re-established at the Port of San Luis Río Colorado. This will greatly benefit the binational community and the region, “said Mayor Gerardo Sánchez in the statement.
The release added that the reestablishment of the 24-hours crossing will help meet the needs of the agricultural sector, resolve traffic growth and address local public safety concerns.
Agricultural workers and employees in other industries had expressed their opposition to the partial closure of the crossing to Mexico, which forced them to stay in San Luis or travel to ports such as the Calexico-Mexicali, to be able to return home after the working day.
Santos Gonzalez Yescas, mayor of San Luis R.C., said on social media Friday that the restoration of normal hours at the port of entry, which was confirmed by the local customs administrator, had listed Dec. 27 only as a tentative date.
The return to the regular schedule at the Mexican port was expected to occur at the same time as the reopening of the land tourist crossing to the United States on Nov. 8.