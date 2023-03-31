Drivers are being advised to plan for 24-hour lane restrictions on northbound State Route 95 beginning next week.
Drivers are being advised to plan for 24-hour lane restrictions on northbound State Route 95 beginning next week.
Contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to do repair work under the roadway.
The lane restriction will be in place beginning a 6 a.m. Monday, April 3 and end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
The following restrictions will be in place while the work is being done:
The northbound SR 195 (Araby Road) roundabout to be reduced to one lane between 32nd Street (milepost 27) and the Interstate 8 underpass.
A 14-foot vehicle width restriction to be in place.
Lengthy delays are likely, so drivers are urged to allow extra travel time to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
