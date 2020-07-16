2nd San Luis R.C. officer dies of virus

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – COVID-19 has claimed two members of this city’s police department in two days this week.
Jose Luis García Moron, who was assigned to the municipal police department’s anti-drug education program, died Monday from complications of the novel coronavirus, the agency announced.
His death came one day after the death of Manuel de Jesús Zamora, director of the police academy that trained future officers of the municipal department. Zamora passed away following nearly a week of treatment for COVID-19 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
His assignment as a D.A.R.E. program instructor for the San Luis Rio Colorado Municipal Police Department took García Morón to schools to counsel youngsters at the elementary and junior high grade levels about the dangers of drug abuse.
García Morón was also part of a group of police officers assigned to the city’s Stay at Home campaign, which made use of neighborhood visits and traffic checkpoints to urge residents to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to media reports in San Luis Rio Colorado, García Morón had been under care since experiencing coronavirus symptoms last month.