A second employee of the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) has tested positive for COVID-19, the transportation agency confirmed Friday.
According to a YCAT news release, management has notified all employees within the organization of the possible exposure as recommended by the Yuma County Public Health Services and the guidelines for the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The protection of the community and employees is a top priority for YCAT,” the agency said.
While providing a critical service to the community, YCAT also stresses the importance of using the service only when absolutely necessary and limiting unneeded contact and keeping with recommended preventative measures.
“Every effort is being made to continue the daily sanitization of buses and bus shelters as well as practicing social distancing while on buses, the release states.
“The sanitization of their operations and maintenance facility as well as the customer service area is also done throughout the day. It is not confirmed that the exposure happened while on duty, but it is important to remain vigilant in efforts to reduce the spread.”
The employee’s last date at work was June 5, YCAT noted.