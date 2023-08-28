An inventory of regional law enforcement radios by the Yuma Regional Communications System determined that 788 needed upgrades and 471 exceeded the manufacturer’s useful lifespan.
YRCS is a shared radio system primarily used by local, state and federal first responders.
The Yuma City Council authorized the purchase of law enforcement radios at a cost of $3.5 million and radio software upgrades in the amount of $979,800 from Motorola Solutions.
In some cases, software upgrades, instead of replacement, will save nearly $6,000 per radio.
YRCS member agencies currently use a fleet of radios that often exceed the manufacturer’s recommended useful lifespan. These radios lack functionality to fully interoperate with local, state and federal partners that have implemented industry best practices and standards, a staff report stated.
Outdated radios also require more frequent and costly repairs. In some cases, spare parts are not generally available due to the age of the radios, which in turn degrades the operational capabilities of YRCS agencies.
The radios needing replacement will be replaced with models that support the latest features to aid interoperability and operational security for all regional law enforcement agencies.
These are one-time purchases, to be reimbursed by Yuma County with grant funding from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. The county is responsible for all financial and activity reporting to DEMA, which requires the upgrades and replacements as part of the grant agreement.
In addition, the council accepted $532,521, on behalf of YRCS, in annual grant funding for the Yuma County 9-1-1 System. The Arizona Department of Administration 9-1-1 Program Office, through the Emergency Telecommunication Services Revolving Fund, awarded the funding.
The grant proceeds will be used to pay costs related to equipment and services used in the operation of 9-1-1 emergency services in Yuma and surrounding communities.
The grant will be managed by the 9-1-1 County System administrator through YRCS, which also includes Yuma County, San Luis, Somerton and Rural Metro Fire Department.
The grant proceeds will be used by public safety agencies to cover contract costs for 9-1-1 equipment and services. This is a no-match grant, and will pay 100% of authorized contracted services.
The grant agreement term is July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
This year’s funding is less than the previous year due to a significant system replacement that occurred during the previous year.
In other action, the council also approved two settlements in lawsuits stemming from accidents involving city employees. All settlements over $25,000 are subject to council approval.
In the claim submitted by Martin Urquijo, the council authorized the City Attorney’s Office to settle for $60,500 for personal injuries and a property damage deductible.
In a traffic accident on Dec. 28, 2022, a city employee driving a trash truck allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and 3rd Street. As a result, the city vehicle struck the 2018 Chevy pickup driven by Urquijo, causing both physical injury and property damage, according to a city staff report.
In May, Urquijo submitted a Notice of Claim seeking $120,000 to settle his personal injury claims and $500 to reimburse his property damage deductible. Urquijo’s total medical costs, at the time of the Notice of Claim, were $31,376.
After negotiations, Urquijo agreed to settle his personal injury claim for $60,000. The city further agreed to pay Urquijo $500 for his property damage deductible and settle vehicle damages estimated to be $9,280 directly with his insurance provider.
In the other claim, the council authorized the City Attorney’s Office to settle with Janie L. Thompson for $96,000 for personal injuries.
This lawsuit stems from a traffic collision that occurred on May 20, 2021, at the intersection of East 24th Street and Ridgeview Drive, near the entrance of the Yuma Regional Medical Center. A street sweeper operated by a city employee reportedly crossed into the intersection during the cleaning process, allegedly striking Thompson’s vehicle as she drove eastbound on 24th Street.
Thompson sought $1.9 million in damages and compensation. The city defended the lawsuit alleging that Thompson was negligent as well. The parties agreed to mediation and arrived at a final settlement of $96,000 to completely resolve the lawsuit.
The City Attorney’s Office believes these settlements are “fair and reasonable in light of the facts and the potential costs of litigation,” the report states.