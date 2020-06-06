Yuma police have arrested three Ron Watson Middle School students and are looking for another in connection to vandalism at the school early Friday morning that caused an estimated tens of thousands of dollars of damage and stolen property.
According to a news release from YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin, all four suspects are 14 years old and in the 8th grade. They were arrested Friday, Franklin said, and charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review.
YPD reported that at approximately 1:09 a.m. Friday officers responded to Ron Watson Middle School, located at 9851 East 28th Street, for a report of a burglary.
The damage, according to Christine McCoy, communications and community engagement coordinator for Yuma School District One, covers almost the entire school.
However, the seventh grade wing, nurse’s office, three new classrooms currently under construction, and the campus of Sunrise Elementary School, which is located next to Ron Watson, all appear to be untouched.
“Broken glass everywhere, supplies thrown around everywhere, electronics smashed — it’s incredible damage and the entire district is very, very sad right now,” McCoy said. “It’s so senseless and violent with what our schools are going through right now, trying to plan a reopening. It’s really hard on the staff there at Ron Watson.”
She also added that the district hasn’t been notified by YPD of any graffiti, written messages or “anything to indicate a motive,” and the district is not aware of any prior threats against the school.
“Our maintenance staff from the whole district were already there sweeping up glass where the police had allowed them to start moving around,” McCoy said. “That was really amazing to see. I think we’re all just shocked and saddened. There seems to be a lot to replace and a lot to repair. Technology is a big one — a lot of our monitors were smashed in our classrooms and libraries, and then some weren’t, so it doesn’t make any sense.”
While the damage is extensive, it is not expected to interfere with students’ return to school in the fall.
“I would be willing to confirm that Ron Watson students are still going to return to some kind of learning in the fall,” she said. “We’ll definitely start school for Ron Watson students. It’s too early to know if that’s going to be different, but I know that we’ll be sure to have them start somehow in the fall.”
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.