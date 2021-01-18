3 workers volunteer to clean, disinfect ICU, COVID-19 units

Since the beginning of the pandemic, three cleaning crew members have continuously worked in the COVID-19 and intensive care units at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where some of the community’s sickest patients have been treated.
Sulia Perez, Alberta Caudillo and Esperanza Rodriguez of YRMC’s Environmental Services volunteered to clean and disinfect the ICU and COVID-19 units. YRMC has cared for more than 2,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Jill Trammel, director of environmental services, shared a few words about the three employees, noting that they “truly represent the heart and dedication shown by her entire team.” She said: “Sulia Perez, Alberta Caudillo and Esperanza Rodriguez have volunteered to remain in the ICU and COVID areas since the first wave. They are dedicated to making sure that patients and staff that work in that area are in a safe and disinfected area.
“It takes a mental toll to see what they see every day. With so many people afraid to enter, these three women work day after day, committed in their role to do their part for our community,” Trammel added.
In a social media post, YRMC stated: “Thank you, Sulia, Alberta, and Esperanza for your bravery and commitment to our community. We appreciate you today and every day.”