With the help of Mayor Doug Nicholls, Yuma Regional Medical Center on Friday launched an “ambitious, life-saving” campaign in an effort to encourage residents to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. The “30,000 Doses in 30 Days” campaign will run April 23 through May 23.
To make the vaccination process as easier, YRMC will take “pop-up” registration to local businesses, churches and organizations. The COVID-19 vaccinations themselves will take place at the state-supported vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
To better accommodate people who work during the day, the vaccine clinic will soon begin offering evening appointments. Starting Monday, the clinic’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
As an added incentive, thanks to donations from the Foundation of YRMC, prizes will be given away throughout the campaign. Every person who receives a vaccine at the Civic Center during the campaign will be eligible to win either a $30 gift card from a local restaurant or a major prize, such as a Yeti cooler, Traeger grill, iPad Air or 70-inch flatscreen television.
Someone who did not need convincing is San Luis resident Norma Ezrré, 23, who received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. She told the Yuma Sun that she wanted the vaccine, not so much to protect herself, but her family members, including her brother with Down syndrome, her diabetic grandmother and her 1-year-old daughter Eloisa.
“It was more because of them, for them to feel secure around me because maybe if I get COVID, maybe I don’t know it and I pass it to others and nothing happens to me. It was because of others, not me, and also because of her,” she said, gesturing to her daughter.
No one in her family, or her boyfriend’s family, doubted that they would be vaccinated. “We all have the vaccine already,” Ezrré noted, adding that her side effects after the first dose were mild, with only a sore arm.
To those who are reluctant to get the vaccine, Ezrré said, “You should care about others. Maybe you don’t think you need it, I don’t think I need it, but if you love your family and you want to take care of them, it’s really good that you get the vaccine.”
That’s part of the message that Nicholls shared at a press conference Friday morning. “The vaccine is one of those things that I know we’ve been waiting over a year to really see implemented in our community and in our country, so we can achieve what we’ve all referred to as normal,” he said. “Getting our vaccine is one of those things that will help us to get to that point where we can return to something that is a lot more familiar to our lifestyles.”
The mayor noted that only 37% of Yuma County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. “That’s remarkably low given the concerns and the struggles we really had through the pandemic and the two strong waves,” Nicholls said. “As a community, this is the time to buckle down and really try to find that opportunity to make sure we don’t get a third wave, make sure that our community is safe.”
As summer approaches, Nicholls offered another reason to get vaccinated. “It’s time to travel with our family and look for opportunities to have those safe vacations we didn’t have last year. If you’re vaccinated, it just makes those trips that much more safe.”
To those who might be reluctant to get a shot, he encouraged them to research the vaccine through online resources, their doctor or the health providers at YRMC or Yuma County Health Department.
“Make that decision, and now is the time to get vaccinated. Now is the time, so be part of our 30,000 push and let’s go ahead and get Yuma vaccinated,” Nicholls said.
Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, also addressed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. “We know vaccines work. It’s not the first time we have vaccinated humanity,” he said, noting that the smallpox and polio vaccines “have done a great good for humanity.”
Magu acknowledged that some people have expressed concerns with the vaccine. To them, he said, “We know these vaccines work. We have seen it, we have experienced it in our community and our hospital and in our patients, in the number of lives saved. We would have had three times more deaths at YRMC without the vaccine.
“For all the young ones who are still concerned and maybe feel that they can control it without a problem and don’t need it, it’s not for you, it’s for your loved ones, your elders and your community, and, last but not least, the economy.”
As for the side effects, “that’s how our bodies create immunity,” Magu noted.
He pointed out that the six reports of blood clots out of the 7 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have been administered, “that’s literally one in a million.” The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines also have slight risks, but “every medication you take for any condition has 100 times more effects for every million administrations. So let’s put that in perspective, let’s do what’s right for our families, let’s do what’s right for our community.” Magu said.
Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications at YRMC, noted that while they want to “stick it to COVID,” they don’t have to be “sticks in the mud.” For some fun during the campaign, prizes will be given away. The Foundation of YRMC is buying gift cards and prizes from “local businesses that have been extraordinary in supporting the hospital and the community through the pandemic. So this is a way to support them.”
Headington also invited organizations, businesses, churches and clubs to set up “pop-up” registration at their locations to help members register. Call 928-336-7005 to set up pop-up registration events.
Individuals may make appointments at the super-pod by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish.
Walk-ins are also welcome. “We just want you to come. We want to make sure you are vaccinated. We want to see our community move on. We want to see you enjoy summer vacations, and we want to keep our kids safe as they start going back to school. We have graduations coming up soon, we’re trying to get back to normal, or our new element of normal, and all of you can help us in doing that,” Headington said.
“We’ve met a lot of families this year who have really struggled, it’s been difficult. We had a family come here last week who lost their father, and the family came and had their vaccines together,” she added.
“We know and they know that by getting their vaccines, they can keep others safe and themselves safe for the future. And I would venture to say that that’s what their father would have wanted them to do as well.”