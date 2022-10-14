One of the San Luis women convicted in a ballot harvesting case will spend 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervised probation, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ruled on Thursday.

Guillermina Fuentes, 68, pleaded guilty to one felony count of ballot abuse in a plea agreement from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in June. She will turn herself in to the Yuma County jail on Saturday to begin serving her sentence.

