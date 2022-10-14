One of the San Luis women convicted in a ballot harvesting case will spend 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervised probation, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson ruled on Thursday.
Guillermina Fuentes, 68, pleaded guilty to one felony count of ballot abuse in a plea agreement from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in June. She will turn herself in to the Yuma County jail on Saturday to begin serving her sentence.
She was accused of illegally urging voters to choose specific candidates and even voting in their name using their early ballots, then delivering the votes to the ballot box for counting during the 2020 primary election.
Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who served as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District, is the first person to be charged and now convicted for violating the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them.
She is also not allowed to hold any public office, either elected or appointed, until she serves out her probation.
“The court’s sentence today is an unjust result in a political prosecution where the only alleged harm was the delivery of four lawfully voted ballots,” said Phoenix attorney Anne Chapman in a press release issued afterward by the Arizona Voter Empowerment Task Force. “It’s a very sad day for Ms. Fuentes, for the citizens of Arizona and for our nation’s democracy.”
Chapman co-represented Fuentes along with Yuma attorney Josh Cordova.
Fuentes’ daughter, Lizette Esparza, was also quoted in the press release. “This case was never actually about collecting ballots, it was a political prosecution that targeted San Luis and my mother,” she said.
Esparza, the current superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District, added that, “The San Luis community knows this was all politics, and about specific politicians who harassed and chased my mother for years. They finally got what they wanted with an Attorney General who joined that harassment to try and make himself look tough.”
Alma Juarez, a co-defendant in the case who pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of ballot abuse in a plea agreement, was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.
She was represented by Yuma Attorney Sebastion Sanchez.
In explaining the reasons why he included incarceration as part of Fuentes’ sentence, Nelson said he didn’t think Fuentes had accepted responsibility for what she had done.
He specifically cited a remark included in Fuentes’ presentence report in which she stated that she did not consider herself a criminal.
“You are a criminal,” Nelson said. “You committed a criminal offense.”
Nelson also told Fuentes that while he admired her for everything she has accomplished throughout her lifetime, she was a leader in the community and knew about the law she had broken.
San Luis resident David Lara, who along with Gary Snyder provided evidence to the AG’s office that led to the charges being filed in the cases, said he is happy about the sentence.
“It has taken me 22 years to prove what I have been saying, which is that a majority of the elected officials in San Luis over the years were not elected honestly,” Lara said.
However, he said he does not believe Fuentes and Juarez’s successful prosecution will bring an end to acts of voter fraud in San Luis elections.
“It will slow things down if more people are indicted and convicted,” Lara said. “(Fuentes) does not think she committed a crime. What that means is that when she gets out of jail, she will be right back at it.”