A 30-year-old Yuma County resident is now in the county jail following his arrest on Tuesday on suspicion of multiple charges in connection to a residential burglary last month.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said Johnathan Cross was arrested at approximately 4:12 p.m. when deputies located him in the area of 34th Place and Cassidy Drive.
Cross was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for one count of attempted burglary, one count of attempted theft, one count of criminal damage, and one count of threats.
On April 9th, at approximately 1:53 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary in the 12600 block of E. 34th Place.
The owner of the residence saw a male suspect crawling out of a broken window when he returned home that afternoon.
“The suspect threatened to ‘kill’ the victim and then fled the area,” Pavlak said.
Cross made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court on Wednesday before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who informed him of the allegations against him and set his bond at $20,000.
He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and what, if any, offenses he is being charged with.