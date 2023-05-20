Deteriorated pavement on 32nd Street, between avenues B and C, is being removed and replaced. The project was set to begin this month and will be completed in 120 calendar days.
The Yuma City Council awarded a construction contract of $1.3 million to the lowest bidder, DPE Construction of Yuma.
Due to the condition of the aging and damaged asphalt, the existing pavement in this section has deteriorated with severe and abrasive block cracking, city staff noted.
The project consists of removing and replacing asphalt and will include new thickened edges, pavement markings, raising utilities up to grade and installing a new street light at the entrance of Las Casitas subdivision on 32nd Street and 28th Drive.
In other action, the council also authorized a preannexation development agreement with Powerhouse Management for property located at 1717 S. Pacific Ave. The 9.12-acre parcel is on the east side of Pacific, between the extensions of 18th and 17th streets.
The property owner requested a preannexation development agreement, which will facilitate the redevelopment of a now vacant vehicle and equipment sales lot and extend city water, fire suppression and sewer services.
Powerhouse intends to develop the property with a multi-tenant shopping center with other industrial, commercial or institutional uses, first in Yuma County, then upon annexation, in the city.
The owner has requested city services, which requires either annexation or a preannexation development agreement. For the portion of the development that will start in Yuma County, the owner seeks to annex the property into the city as a non-conforming use, subject to payment of all city development fees, capacity charges and payments in lieu of the city construction tax, and the construction of all necessary and reasonable improvements required in a traffic impact study that must also be approved by the city engineer.
The council also approved the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 122 to serve Desert Sky Units No. 2 and 3 for the provision of long-term maintenance for subdivision landscaping.
In addition, the council adopted several ordinances, including one which rezoned three acres located at the northwest corner of 36th Street and Avenue 7½E from agricultural to high density residential.
Desert Oasis Development intends to develop a 46-unit apartment complex. The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval.
Another ordinance rezoned 10 acres located between 36th and 40th streets, west of Avenue 10E, from low density residential to recreational vehicle subdivision.
Hardknocks Limited Partnership plans future development of a single-family subdivision. These properties will be compiled with several other similarly zoned properties within the area, in order to develop a larger development project.
While the new zoning district could allow for the development of a recreational vehicle subdivision, Hardknocks intends to develop the project with site-built, single-family homes. The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval.
The council also adopted an ordinance authorizing a restrictive covenant on the city-owned Lot 2 of the Center Pointe Commons Plat and the 1040 square feet of vacated alleyway located in the vicinity of 4th Avenue and 16th Street.
A restrictive covenant on this city-owned property assures redevelopment of a west 48,664-square-foot parcel with a Slim Chickens restaurant. The terms of the restrictive covenant prohibit the use of the city-owned property for a second chicken restaurant.