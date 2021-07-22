A “flurry of last-minute budget negotiations” secured a total of $33 million for the Somerton High School project, accelerating construction after six years of planning and development, and bringing upwards of 1,100 south county students closer to attending a campus in their own hometown.
The seventh brick and mortar campus to be housed by Yuma Union High School District, the forthcoming high school received the funds by way of the Arizona Legislature’s General Appropriations Act, signed into effect by Gov. Doug Ducey last month. The bill allocates the funding in two installments: $16.5 million in fiscal year 2022 and $16.5 million in fiscal year 2023.
The project was initially slated to receive $10.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and an allotment of equal or greater value the following year; the increase in funding is due to the “escalation increase in the per square footage formula,” according to the district.
In 2015, Yuma County voters approved a “Yes! Yes! Your High Schools” bond, which included a $20 million allocation to Somerton High School for new construction. In 2017, a parcel of land near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Jefferson Street was purchased for the site. In the two years that followed, the district worked to obtain necessary pesticide covenants, reconfigure the square footage of Kofa and Yuma high schools, selected a construction and design team for the school and regularly met with city officials to plan for a multi-use facility on the property.
In March 2019, the district completed a master plan, programming and shovel-ready schematic design and looked to the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB)’s recommendation funding for the following fiscal year, which the board denied in December 2019 due to demographer-collected data indicating the district had not yet reached its student capacity.
In 2020, the district met with Ducey to discuss possible funding options for the project and, later, with the SFB’s interim executive director Andy Tobin to further discuss how to proceed while the title of Somerton High School planning principal was assigned to San Luis High School Principal Lucky Arvizo. The project was denied state funding a second time in December 2020.
In January of this year, the district approved a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) procurement method for the project and, in March, its governing board hosted a study session to update stakeholders and community members on the high school’s status.
With the funding secured through the governor’s action in June, a groundbreaking ceremony is slated to commence this fall, slating the campus to open to students in the fall of 2023.
“None of that would be possible if it weren’t going back all the way to 2015 and the years of planning for the 2015 bond – the community, the voters, the taxpayers,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson said at the district’s July 14 governing board meeting. “It’s been a very long journey and there isn’t any one thing, it takes all things to work together and make things happen. At the end of the day, this is all about the kids and specifically here, the students in Somerton. We are thrilled to be able to accelerate this project. It has always been my goal and my promise that every high school that we build is better than the high school before that.”
According to Thompson, Sen. Sine Kerr was instrumental in forwarding the project to state legislation, as were appropriations chairpersons Sen. David Gowan and Rep. Regina Cobb (AZ-5), while the work of Somerton School District Superintendent Laura Noel, Representatives Joel John (AZ-4), Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4), Tim Dunn (AZ-13) and Joanne Osborne (AZ-13) and Sen. Lisa Otondo resulted in the inclusion of the square footage escalation increase in the final appropriation.
“Because of the financial work over the last decade-plus, we are in the position to bring the next high school to Yuma County and to the City of Somerton,” Thompson said. “This particular project demonstrates what can happen when so many people come together for a purpose greater than themselves. There is no greater investment than that which we make in our children and our public education system. I am grateful. I am hopeful.”
Likewise, City of Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya expresses his own gratitude for the long-awaited funding and looks toward a prosperous future for the students of Somerton with the forthcoming high school.
“Our community has been anxiously waiting (for) this high school,” he said. “As a lifetime Somerton resident, it is an honor to serve as mayor and I’m proud to see my community prosper. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with YUHSD to make this project a success.”
According to Ducey, kudos are owed to Thompson as well as “all the educators, school leaders and community members who have made supporting students their top priority.”
“Arizona’s schools and educators do incredible work to keep students on the path to success, and I was proud to sign a state budget that supports all they do for kids and families,” the governor said. “Schools throughout Yuma Union High School District challenge students, help them prepare for their next steps and help them grow in and out of the classroom.”