Yuma Union High School District Career & Technical Education students from multiple Career & Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) are going national. After finishing in top places for their respective state conferences, 35 students from all five comprehensive district schools are traveling to compete in 23 national events.
“It’s amazing,” said YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson in a press release. “Our CTE programs have so much to be proud of: from their leadership development to their ability to bring so many state and national awards back home to Yuma County. When we talk about college, career and community ready, these students are the prime example. Employers, you have the future of your companies going to school right here in your backyard.”
YUHSD reports that this is the first year students have competed in person since 2019. Because of COVID, events have either gone virtual or been canceled. But spring didn’t just blossom flowers, it blossomed opportunities to participate in person. In total, 521 YUHSD students have competed at the state level across six CTSOs, and that number will grow since Future Farmers of America holds its state conference later in the summer.
“Going to nationals was something I never thought I would be able to do, but now it’s my second time going,” said San Luis High School senior Johana Cocio Gutierrez, who will travel to Educators Rising Nationals in Washington, D.C. this June. “Being a part of Educators Rising has been a learning experience, and I will take a lot from it. Being part of Ed Rising and being able to compete, show my knowledge, and represent San Luis High School, has been one of the best things that has happened to me.”
For each CTSO national conference, these are the YUHSD students representing Yuma and Arizona at large:
Educators Rising
National conference held in Washington, D.C. on June 24-27:
• Dominick Camacho (two events) from Cibola – Exploring Administration Careers and Impromptu Lesson
• Valeria Vizcarra and Galilea Torres from Gila Ridge – Children’s Literature (Pre-K)
• Natalie Rosso, Destinee Bailey and Axiry Soto from Gila Ridge – Early Childhood Education: Display of Theme Development
• Ahime Montanez, Iredi Cebreros-Corral, Emily Garcia and Faith Gaona from Kofa – Ethical Dilemma
• Max Schwitzing from Kofa – Impromptu Speaking
• Johana Cocio Gutierrez from San Luis – Job Interview
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)
National conference held in Chicago, Illinois on June 29 – July 2:
• Kassia Beard from Kofa – Introduction to Event Planning
• Diana Rodriguez from San Luis – Intro to Parliamentary
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)
National conference held in San Diego, California on June 29 – July 3:
• Jesus Torres from Cibola – Leadership
• Deijah Esquivel from Cibola – Culinary Math Management
• Rudy Garcia from Yuma High – Culinary Arts
Future Health Professionals (HOSA)
National conference held in Nashville, Tennessee on June 22-25:
• Alberto Bolanos from Cibola – Pathophysiology
SkillsUSA
National conferenced held in Atlanta, Georgia on June 20-24:
Asya Guillen from Cibola – Criminal Justice
Catherine Yanez, Nathalie Corral Gonzalez and Arely Madrigal from Cibola – CSI
Madelina Macaluso from Gila Ridge – Welding Sculpture
Patrick Smith, Luis Jauregui and John McMahen from Gila Ridge – Career Pathway Showcase
Samantha Dahin from Kofa – Prepared Speech
Cassandra Dahin from Kofa – Extemporaneous Speech
Geminis Gonzalez from Kofa – Customer Service
Alberto Barraza from Kofa – Building Maintenance
Peter Sanchez and Carlo Melendres from San Luis – Robotic Search and Rescue
Angel Bogarin Perez, Manuel Bogarin Perez and Julio Cabrera Ledesma from Yuma High – Chapter Display