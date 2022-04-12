For the first time in naval history, the U.S. Marine Corps flew a record 20 of its F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jets from the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in order to test its new “Lightning Carrier” concept.
The demonstration, which was held March 30 through April 8, was designed as a concept to increase firepower in the Pacific and featured 16 F-35B Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadrons (VMFA) 225 and VMFA-211 and four from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1, all of which are from MCAS Yuma.
“When this opportunity came up to put this many of our fifth-generation aircraft on board Tripoli in conjunction with operational testing, we were thrilled,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chad Vaughn, commanding officer of MAG-13. “It has been an incredible opportunity to train to fight as a MAG from the sea, to train our pilots, and to work alongside our Navy teammates.”
The Navy and Marine Corps have worked together to develop the “Lightning Carrier” concept and will continue to refine its tactics, techniques, and procedures to support integrated naval operations.
As one of the Marine Corps’ newest F-35 squadrons, the demonstration provided an opportunity for VMFA-225 to operate at sea for the first time as a squadron. The San Diego-based USS Tripoli is also the U.S. Navy’s newest America-class vessel.
“The pilots and Marines of my squadron were really eager to gain experience operating at sea, test out this new capability, and work alongside an experienced squadron like VMFA-211 and the USS Tripoli crew,” said U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Alexander Goodno, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225.”I am exceptionally proud of how well the Marines of VMFA-225 performed in our first at-sea period. It was an exciting concept and one that we all believe should gain further consideration as an option for our forces moving forward.”
The USS Tripoli and the U.S. Navy’s other eight amphibious assault ships primarily carry helicopters and Ospreys. They also carry twice as much aviation fuel, 30 percent more ordnance, and with an expanded hangar bay can perform more aircraft maintenance than its Wasp-class predecessors.
However, when two squadrons of F-35Bs, which can take off in a short distance without a catapult and land vertically, are put onboard this type of amphibious assault ships essentially turns them into mini aircraft carriers.
“This demonstration proved the versatility of the America-class assault carrier, with its ability to embark either two squadrons of F-35Bs and a MAG command element, or a battalion-sized landing force and the associated assault support [12 MV-22B Ospreys, four CH-53E Super Stallions, and six F-35B Lightning II],” said U.S. Navy Capt. Joel Lang, Tripoli’s Commanding Officer. “For the fleet commander, both options are formidable and sustainable.”
While the “Lightning Concept” will not change the standard make-up of an amphibious Ready Group and Marine Expeditionary Unit, the exercise did demonstrate the potential to use amphibious assault ships and F-35s, which are considered the most advanced warplane in the world, jointly in future operations.
“The fifth-generation capability of the F-35B brings a significant advancement in capability to the combatant commanders, not only as a lethal strike aircraft but with the vast array of sensors that come with the F-35B’s avionics suite,” Goodno said., “Having two full F-35B squadrons on a ship like USS Tripoli capitalizes on this next generation capability, providing the commander with a multitude of options.”
