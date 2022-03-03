Marines and sailors with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), which Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is a part of, took part in an island-hopping campaign as part of an advanced naval base training exercise during Exercise Winter Fury 22, which ended last month.
With units positioned across California, Arizona and Washington, on both land and sea, 3rd MAW tested components of expeditionary advanced base operations in preparation for future maritime conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.
Expanding on the island-hopping campaign blueprint that was used in the Pacific theater during World War II, 3rd MAW developed a plan to capture strategic airfields at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente Island, Yuma Proving ground’s Laguna Army Airfield and Moses Lake, Washington all in succession.
During the exercise, Marines from Marine Air Group-11 (MAG-11) and Marine Air Group-13 (MAG-13) reinforced 3rd MAW efforts by establishing a joint forward arming and refueling point (JFARP) at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.
Doing so, enabled both F-35B and F/A-18C aircraft to rapidly conduct long-range strike operations stretching from Arizona to Washington.
MAG-13 is based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and consists of one AV-8B Harrier squadron and three F-35B Lightning II squadrons.
Concurrently, Marines with MAG-39 established advanced naval bases (ANB) at Camp Pendleton, Fort Hunter Liggett and San Clemente Island, which allowed AH-1Z, UH-1Y helicopters and MV-22B Ospreys to attack targets at sea.
Additionally, MAG-39 conducted operations with MH-60Rs from Helicopter Maritimes Weapons School Pacific to assist in the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare mission.
As such, this marked the first time that a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey deployed a screen of SSQ-53G sonobuoys, less than a year after the first Marine Corps UH-1Y conducted the same operations.
Due to its speed and range, the MV-22B is ideally suited to assist the Navy in submarine hunting operations because they can deploy and track buoys while its MH-60R helicopters are refueling.
Another unique event for MAG-39 was using the MV-22 B Osprey to deploy fuel bladders with the Joint Precision Aerial Delivery System (JPAD)
The JPAD, which has been tested at YPG for the better part of 20 years, uses global positioning satellites (GPS) technology and onboard computers to steer payloads within meters of the target, even when dropped from high altitude.
Using the JPAD during the exercise allowed UH-1Y helicopters to land at predetermined coordinates, refuel and rearm without having to return to a FARP
Marines from MAG-16, who were positioned at YPG’s Laguna Army Airfield, also provided assault support for 3rd MAW operations during Winter Fury.
Departing from Laguna Army Airfield, MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E helicopters from MAG-16 recovered a retired UH-1 Iroquois helicopter as part of a simulated Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel mission.
MAG-16 also took part in a large-scale air assault mission with a reinforced infantry company from 1st Battalion, 4th Marines.
As warfighting proves to be ever changing, 3rd MAW continues to implement concepts from Force Design 2030 through adversarial-minded war gaming and combat-driven exercises.
During Winter Fury 22 3rd MAW units participated in exercises designed to prepare Marines for advanced naval base training, long range strike operations and anti-submarine warfare.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.