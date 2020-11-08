Upon completion of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, more than 100 newly qualified instructors will return to their respective squadrons throughout the Marine Corps.
Culminating in a fully integrated, combined arms exercise encompassing all functions of Marine aviation, WTI prepares graduates to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force with mission planning, briefing and debriefing, threat systems, and unit weapons system employment.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, 3rd Marine Air Wing (MAW) Commanding General, said the WTI course is not just critical for the readiness of the 3rd MAW, but to all of Marine Corps aviation.
“My pilots, crews and maintainers get tremendous opportunities to execute against some very varsity level problem sets,” Maj. Gen. Mahoney said. “Make no mistake about it, our lethality across aviation combat functions – from command and control to aviation ground support logistics, and everything in between – is sharpened during WTI.”
During WTI 1-21, which is currently underway at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd MAWS provided aircraft such as the F-35C Lightning II, AH-1Z Viper, UH-1Y Venom, and CH-53E Super Stallion the opportunity to assist in the ability to conduct all of the functions of Marine aviation.
“The weapons we carry forward are forged at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 (MAWTS-1),” Maj. Gen. Mahoney said. “All of these capabilities are essential to maintaining 3rd MAW readiness, and will ultimately help prepare our Marines to effectively move forward and confront challenges across the globe.”
Additionally, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment arrived from Camp Lejeune to conduct pre-deployment training in conjunction with the aviators.
The WTI instructor course is a seven-week period of instruction, hosted by MAWTS-1 at MCAS Yuma, that incorporates Marine Corps planning and implementation of advanced air and ground tactics though a series of escalating evolutions in order to produce certified weapons and tactics instructors.
The mission of MAWTS-1 is to provide standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications that support Marine aviation training and readiness, and to provide assistance in the development and employment of aviation weapons and tactics.
3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.
