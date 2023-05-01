Yuma’s North End will soon see road improvements to include new asphalt, sidewalk ramps and sewer and water lines.
The City Council approved a pavement replacement project for the North End and awarded the $4.7 million contract to DPE Construction, the lowest bidder.
The project boundaries are from Colorado Street to 5th Street, north to south, and from 4th Avenue to Avenue A, east to west. It will begin in May and take 395 days to complete.
The project will improve safety and traffic in the neighborhood and improve water distribution and sewer collection systems in the area, according to a staff report.
The council also approved an agreement with Yuma County to assist in the coordination and administration of city elections. The city will work with the county’s recorder and use the county voter registration rolls to conduct city elections.
In addition, the agreement allows Yuma to work with the county’s Election Services and participate in consolidated elections. The city and county will coordinate the administration of consolidated elections and the purchase of election supplies and allow the city use of the county’s voting and tabulation equipment.
The city will reimburse the county for the incurred election costs. Funding will be budgeted during the specific years that elections are held.
The previous five-year agreement with Yuma County for election services expired Jan. 1. The new agreement is for another five years.
In other action, the council adopted two ordinances, one which rezones .88 acres located at 2774 S. Avenue B from agriculture to limited commercial. The applicant requested that the recently annexed property be rezoned for the purposes of developing commercial uses, including a mini-storage facility.
The development of a mini-storage will require a conditional use permit and adherence to standards such as an enclosed building, proper screening by a minimum 6-foot high solid wall or fence, paved loading and unloading areas, access and parking.
The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended approval of the rezoning request.
The other ordinance rezoned 20 acres located at the northeast corner of East North Frontage Road and South Avenue 3E from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay.
Plans call for building a travel center with fuel sales, drive-thru lanes and a convenience store.
The travel center will also need a conditional use permit.
In addition, the council held several public hearings on the proposed annexation of several properties located along the north property line of East Gila Ridge Road and South Harley Drive.
The city initiated these annexations to close a narrow county island between Gila Ridge Road and Interstate 8.
The parcel along the north property line of 2930 E. Gila Ridge Road is owned by Maverik Inc., which plans to develop a gas station and convenience store.
The vacant parcel along the north property line of 2734 E. Gila Ridge Road is owned by a trust that has no development plans.
The parcel along the north property line of 2145 S. Harley Drive has a recreational vehicle and boat storage facility owned by Yuma RV Boat Storage.
The two properties along 2110 S. Harley Drive and 2243 Gila Ridge Road is a narrow strip that includes a portion of right-of-way for Gila Ridge Road and Pacific Avenue. The undeveloped properties are owned respectively by SPIH Yuma AZ LLC and the U.S. government, and there are no plans for development at this time.
No members of the public asked to speak on the proposed annexations. The proposed annexations will come back for further action by the council at a later date.