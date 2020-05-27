An Impaired Driving Enforcement Detail operated by Yuma police over the Memorial Day weekend resulted in four arrests for driving under the influence.
Of those DUI arrests, two were for misdemeanor offenses and two were for aggravated DUI.
In all, 86 traffic stops were made during the detail, including one which resulted in an arrest.
The detail ran from Friday-Monday and used an additional 11 officers, who were aggressively looking to stop and arrest drivers who were impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The officers involved in the detail were in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the street, Yuma police officers were also actively enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
During the four-day detail, officers issued 22 speeding tickets, including three for criminal speeding, as well as 31 other citations for unspecified violations.
Officers also encountered two designated drivers, and issued two citations for child restraint violations.
The average blood alcohol content (BAC) recorded during this holiday’s detail was 0.167.