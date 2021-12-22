“You came with dream alive. You made it happen,” said Vista High School Principal Brett Surguine. “You had setbacks. It would have been easy to give up, but you fought in your own way. You kept giving your best for as long as it took. With all of your heart, you earned this. Because you fought, you are strong and that feeling of pride and strength–keep it close and let it propel you forward.”

Surguine delivered that encouragement to 42 graduating students at Vista High’s winter graduation on Thursday, Dec. 16. Desi Suares and Edgar Ramirez, both graduating students, spoke at the ceremony held at Snider Auditorium.

“Being here today we represent the characteristics of being ambitious, confident and responsible,” Suares said.

This winter’s graduates include:

Stephanie Alatorre

Ricardo Barajas-Vigil

Aziel Beltran Herrera

Honesty Neidine Carrillo

Samantha Danizza Castillo-Berrelleza

Eduardo Carlos Cebreros Payanes

Jonathan Alan Coronel

Odalis Gabriela Duran Valdovines

Diego Flores Resendez

Kenia Michelle Galindo

Melina Anisa Garcia

Viannka Bettzaira Gonzalez Garcia

Sebasthian Damian Gonzalez

Denisse Rashel Hernandez

Mikeal Mathew Hunter

Jesus Jimenez Gastelum

Stefani Lara

Dhamian Lugo

Yazmin Macias Flores

Anthony Louis Madison

Anne Marie Meza

Karol Anahi Miranda Soto

Jaylene Monzon Rivera

Ryan Glenn Nelson

Irie Dyanne Olague

Gissel Aidil Olmedo

Jacqueline Pimentel

Anastasia Cathleen Perez

Perla Alejandra Quinones

Edgar Ramirez

Alexander Yoshiki Regonini

Damian Naman Reyes

Angel Joel Rico II

Savannah Yvette Roberto

Eugenio Rodriguez Gonzalez

Juan Carlos Ruiz

Jesus Enrique Sanchez Guillen

Diego Ivan Smith

Desiray Monique Suares

Alexandra Noemi Woolfolk

Cesar David Zaragoza Franco

Adilene Edith Zavaleta Alvarado

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you