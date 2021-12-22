“You came with dream alive. You made it happen,” said Vista High School Principal Brett Surguine. “You had setbacks. It would have been easy to give up, but you fought in your own way. You kept giving your best for as long as it took. With all of your heart, you earned this. Because you fought, you are strong and that feeling of pride and strength–keep it close and let it propel you forward.”
Surguine delivered that encouragement to 42 graduating students at Vista High’s winter graduation on Thursday, Dec. 16. Desi Suares and Edgar Ramirez, both graduating students, spoke at the ceremony held at Snider Auditorium.
“Being here today we represent the characteristics of being ambitious, confident and responsible,” Suares said.
This winter’s graduates include:
Stephanie Alatorre
Ricardo Barajas-Vigil
Aziel Beltran Herrera
Honesty Neidine Carrillo
Samantha Danizza Castillo-Berrelleza
Eduardo Carlos Cebreros Payanes
Jonathan Alan Coronel
Odalis Gabriela Duran Valdovines
Diego Flores Resendez
Kenia Michelle Galindo
Melina Anisa Garcia
Viannka Bettzaira Gonzalez Garcia
Sebasthian Damian Gonzalez
Denisse Rashel Hernandez
Mikeal Mathew Hunter
Jesus Jimenez Gastelum
Stefani Lara
Dhamian Lugo
Yazmin Macias Flores
Anthony Louis Madison
Anne Marie Meza
Karol Anahi Miranda Soto
Jaylene Monzon Rivera
Ryan Glenn Nelson
Irie Dyanne Olague
Gissel Aidil Olmedo
Jacqueline Pimentel
Anastasia Cathleen Perez
Perla Alejandra Quinones
Edgar Ramirez
Alexander Yoshiki Regonini
Damian Naman Reyes
Angel Joel Rico II
Savannah Yvette Roberto
Eugenio Rodriguez Gonzalez
Juan Carlos Ruiz
Jesus Enrique Sanchez Guillen
Diego Ivan Smith
Desiray Monique Suares
Alexandra Noemi Woolfolk
Cesar David Zaragoza Franco
Adilene Edith Zavaleta Alvarado
