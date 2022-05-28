Today

Sunny. High 101F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 97F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.