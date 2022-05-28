Centennial Middle School Principal Helen Coffeen has been an integral part of Crane Elementary School District for 45 years. And now as the school year wraps up and she retires at the end of June, she leaves the district with plenty of memories, friends and helped children.
Coffeen’s story didn’t begin in Yuma, though. She was living in California when she graduated from Pepperdine University in 1977.
“Back in those days, there were no jobs in California in teaching and my dad told me, ‘Don’t be a teacher. You won’t find a job,’” she said. “There were some kids that had come over to Crane from my college, so I called Mr. Suverkrup and he interviewed me over the phone and hired me in the same conversation.
“So I hung up the phone and when my parents came, I said, ‘I’m going to Yuma to teach’ and they said, ‘Where’s that?’ and I go, ‘Well it’s somewhere in Arizona’ – I didn’t even know where it was!”
When Coffeen came to Yuma, she did so thinking that she’d get her Master’s in special education, find a job back in California and carry on with her life. What she didn’t know was that she’d meet her husband on the first day of her teaching job.
“[We] didn’t start dating for a while, but we did and fell in love and got married like three years later and I knew that I would die and be buried in Yuma because his family homesteaded land in the Gadsden Purchase,” Coffeen said. “[They’ve] been here for generations and so I knew this was his home and I just fell in love with Yuma and the Crane District and the community and wanted to raise my kids here.”
And raise them in Yuma she did. All three of Coffeen’s sons went to school in Rancho Viejo Elementary, where she taught for 12 years as a third, fifth and sixth grade teacher.
She shared that one memory that stands out from this time was when she was on maternity leave with her youngest son. The oldest was going to get an award at Rancho Viejo, so she came for the big occasion with her baby in the car. But it wasn’t a simple trip.
“I locked my keys in the car and the baby was still in the car,” she said. “It was around this time of year, so it was going to be 100, you know? But my son knew how to break into the car with a clothes hanger! We had to get him out of class in sixth grade and he had come over and he unlocked the door for me immediately.”
The moment may have been stressful, but it’s one of countless memories–good and bad–that Coffeen will never forget.
After Rancho Viejo, she became an assistant principal for Crane Middle School followed by Pueblo Elementary School and then Rancho Viejo. She spent 12 years total before she moved on to being principal of Rancho Viejo for nine years and finally, principal of Centennial.
“I’ve been here for 12 years and I just love every minute,” she said. “I love all the activities that they get involved in. I couldn’t ask for better staff over the years. And it’s so rewarding to see children that I taught. I now have their children at my school and over the years, it’s just been so wonderful to see them grow up and have their children and help them with educating their children. It’s just been a wonderful career–I have no regrets. If I could do it all over again, I would.”
An average day for Coffeen has typically involved getting up at three, heading to the gym at four and working at school until coming home at six. While each day has held different activities, Coffeen’s enjoyed doing announcements, being on crosswalk duty, greeting every kid as they come in the morning, supervising lunches and going to games.
“Every day is an experience, every day is different and full of fun things,” she said. “One of the kids said, ‘Miss Coffeen, are you not going to be the principal next year? and I go, ‘no’ and they go, ‘Who’s gonna be the principal?’ ‘Miss Green.’ And they said, ‘Why? Where are you going? What’s going to happen to you?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well, I’m retiring,’ and he said ‘Well, why?’ And I said, ‘Because I’m old, I’m 67 years old!’ And he goes, ‘Oh sweet baby Jesus!’ That’s what he said! … They say the funniest things.”
For Helen Coffeen, the kids, the funny things they say and the fun she’s had with them are some of her favorite parts of the job.
“I just love it all–even just listening to the bands,” she said. “And [we had] a talent show today. One kid, his very first act was that he could drink a bottle of water in 10 seconds, okay? So he gets up in front of the whole staff, the whole student body. And he starts drinking and he gets the giggles halfway through it! And this is the first act for a talent show! That kind of stuff is just so fun.
“One year, I will share, in the talent show, we had an assistant principal or a staff member [who] looked like Sonny and I had real long hair down to my waist. So I was Cher and we played ‘I Got You Babe’!”
Of course, not every moment has been perfect. Coffeen mentioned that there’ve been some tragic moments when people have lost their lives and sticking through COVID-19 had also been a challenge. But in her view, the important thing has been for everyone to stick together and do the best that they can for each kid. This approach to leadership has been one that others in Crane have valued too.
“Mrs. Coffeen’s inspirational leadership continues to shape each student’s education at Centennial Middle School,” said Assistant Principal Sonya Green. “Her guidance creates an environment in which students and teachers have been able to succeed. Striving to make decisions based on what is best for the students, Mrs. Coffeen’s retirement is well deserved. This moment is bittersweet for us because of all of the accomplishments, gains and obstacles we have overcome. It has been my privilege to serve as Mrs. Coffeen’s assistant principal and to continue to build upon the foundation she has laid for us. My time here has been full of blessings. We have grown immensely, we have built deep relationships and we have learned alongside each other. Under Mrs. Coffeen’s tutelage, we have built a platform allowing innovative teaching practices and embracing 21st-century skills and tools for our students. We have grown a strong community that has come together over hardships and has celebrated much.”
Green stated that Coffeen’s legacy will remain with Centennial and the school will continue to build upon it. Superintendent Laurie Doering similarly feels that Coffeen’s impact is unforgettable.
“I want to say thank you, though those words hardly convey the depth of my gratitude,” Doering said. “With an unforgettable voice, formidable personality and commitment to public service and education, Helen has left a lasting mark on our district and everyone who encountered this truly dedicated woman. Helen has contributed nothing less than rock-solid stability and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
“I am proud to have worked alongside her during both the turbulent and smooth times and appreciate her staying the course and persevering because our students deserve nothing less. Daily, I am reminded, with great humility and respect, how extraordinarily fortunate I am to have worked with Helen. I am intensely proud and deeply grateful. We will always consider her part of the Crane family and look forward to connecting with her in new endeavors.”
Now, as she looks ahead to the future, Coffeen plans on volunteering mainly at her church and out in the community. While she’d carry on with her job for another 20 years if she could, she hopes to focus now on staying active and continuing to find fulfillment through service. Even though life will change, the reward of those 45 years remains.
“The most rewarding part of my career is when past students recognize me around town and tell me about the path in their life has taken them since being in school,” she concluded. “It is wonderful to see how they are positively adding to our world in and outside of Yuma, and how they are committed to make the world a better place.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.