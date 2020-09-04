Fitness centers have been hard hit by COVID-19 and the government’s restrictions on such establishments.
However, one local fitness center, 4th Avenue Gym, was allowed to reopen its doors last Saturday.
“It was definitely good to get approved (by the governor),” 4th Avenue Gym owner Justin Haile said. “We had to work hard to get (the approval). We had an informal meeting with the health department.”
Nevertheless, there’s been some confusion between business owners and the number of customers allowed in certain establishments – especially for a business that has been shut down for several months since the start of the pandemic.
“It’s obviously sad that certain businesses have to work hard to have 10% capacity in here, but you can have 100% people in Lowe’s and Walmart and knowing the only mandate they have is wearing a mask. We have all these guidelines we’re trying to meet here, and we’re barely getting approved here, and I feel bad for the other gyms (in town). I’m one of the only ones that’s gotten this approval,” Haile said.
To keep capacity within the 10% guideline, 4th Avenue Gym is allowing visitors if they have appointments.
Members can schedule their visits online.
The lack of income for small businesses during this pandemic has forced unexpected closings across the country.
Continuing financial losses could have been detrimental to Haile – who opened another 4th Avenue Gym in the Foothills earlier in 2020.
Closing down, however, was never an option.
“No matter what happens, I’m going to figure it out,” he said. “That’s one thing I’m good at. I work hard and I’ll always make it happen. If I had to borrow money to stay alive, we’ve been around for a long time, we would have figured it out, but it was definitely getting close. Luckily, we’ve been smart and saved our money and have done the smart things. It’s not something you want, but we were prepared.”
On Thursday, fitness centers throughout Yuma County believed there was potential good news ahead, depending on whether or not the county reached a certain benchmark – regarding the number of COVID-19 cases – that would allow them to reopen with limited capacity.
Unfortunately, Yuma County failed to qualify for the reopening process.
“It’s another big blow to the economy for small businesses,” Big Curve Fitness owner Dennis Picklefimer said.
While 4th Avenue Gym’s doors are open, establishments like Big Curve Fitness continue to suffer from the shutdown restrictions.
The mom and pop gym, owned by Picklefimer and his wife, Lisa, opened its doors on Feb. 1. It was certainly not the start they envisioned for their new business.
“It’s very hard,” Dennis said. “We were open for just a little over a month before being shut down and now we’re on our third consecutive month being shut down. Our sole income is our gym. We had a lot of people canceling memberships. It’s kind of mind-numbing. We’ve sunk our life savings into building this gym. We got off to a good start and the government continues to keep shutting us down.”
The unusual circumstances weigh heavily on Dennis and Lisa Picklefimer’s minds. Each morning the couple assess their finances to make sure they can stay afloat.
“We still have a landlord,” Dennis said. “We have utilities, rent and everything else that is due. Being a gym, we can’t bill any of our members (while being closed).”
Big Curve Fitness applied for the Reopening Attestation for Indoor Gyms and Fitness Clubs to be able to reopen in early August. But the application was denied by the state government.
Now, Picklefimer is waiting for an informal hearing with the health department to propose a plan for reopening his business.
“There’s still no guarantee you’ll get approved at that point either,” Dennis added.
Providing for the community despite the pandemic, 4th Avenue Gym isn’t just a location for local residents to maintain their fitness.
It’s also a business that donates a percentage of its profits each year to local high school athletic programs.
In 2019, Haile raised $30,000 for his athletic foundation.
During the shutdowns, instead of customers paying for their memberships while the gym was closed, Haile donated all his proceeds from his members to his foundation.
In the month of July alone, 4th Avenue Gym raised nearly $20,000.
“For me, it’s really hard to take money from someone and not provide them their service,” Haile said. “I just asked if they wanted to help and we’d donate everything to the foundation. We also had some new sponsors jump on board to help.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.