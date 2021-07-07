As expected, the Yuma Police Department stayed busy over the long 4th of July holiday weekend, responding to 170 fireworks-related disturbance calls.
Spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said that all of the reports were made over a three-hour period between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Of those calls, 101 were reported through YPD’s mobile phone app, with another 69 coming in by phone to the department’s Dispatch Center.
“That is probably not an accurate number because several of those calls may have been grouped together because they were reported as being in the same area,” Franklin said.
She also said that there were no arrests or any citations issued on any of the calls, adding it is difficult to do so unless an officer actually sees someone lighting off the fireworks.
Furthermore, most of the reports were made anonymously, she continued, and only provided a general area as to where it was happening.
Additionally, YPD’s animal control unit responded to five calls reporting stray dogs.
By comparison, Yuma police received 120 calls on July 4, 2020 in reference to fireworks or shots fired.
Tania Pavlak said the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received 34 fireworks-related calls over the holiday weekend, which is about average.
“People assume all fireworks are illegal and call them in so deputies have to go check it out,” Pavlak said.
Of the fireworks-related disturbance calls deputies investigated they did find any signs of illegal fireworks being used.
While there were no reports of any buildings or homes being burned over the weekend, the Yuma Fire Department did respond to 194 calls for service, including one for an infant being burned by a sparkler that was thrown by another child.
There were also a few incidents that are believed to have been fireworks-related that resulted in property damage as well.
Among those incidents was a dumpster fire, a yard fire, a fire in an alley and a vehicle fire.
Yuma firefighters were also called out to douse a brush fire and a commercial dumpster fire. They also responded to a diving injury at the river and the near drowning of a 3-year-old, who was found in a backyard swimming pool on Saturday.
“Although we did have fireworks-related injuries and fires, we were fortunate they weren’t worse,” Erfert said. “Across the country there were very serious incidents with injuries and deaths.”
If that wasn’t enough, Yuma firefighters also responded to a mutual aid request from Imperial County regarding a large brush fire in the area La Brucherie and New River, near El Centro.
According to Erfert, an engine and a duty chief left Yuma at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night and returned safely at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
While on scene Yuma firefighters served in several capacities, including structure protection and working with hand tools on the fire line.
They also drafted water from a nearby canal to refill other fire vehicles.
“Hopefully the country did better than in 2020 when fireworks-related emergency room visits were up over 50 percent from 2019,” Erfert said.
According to new data recently released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries that required Emergency Room visits ‘skyrocketed” in 2020 by more than half.
An estimated 156,000 people from around the country were treated in ER rooms during the year, with most of the visits happening in the
month surrounding the July 4th holiday, which was from June 21st to July 21st.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) report also noted that, by comparison, there were about 10,000 fireworks-related injuries in 2019.
The total for the year 2020 included 18 fireworks-related deaths, compared to 12 that were reported in 2019. Eight of those who died had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.
Other important highlights from the CPSC’s report was that young adults between the ages of 20 to 24 saw the biggest spike in visits to hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries, compared to any other age group.
Firecrackers were the biggest source of ER-treated fireworks injuries with 1,600 reported incidents, followed by sparklers with 900.
The parts of the body that was most often injured were the hands and fingers, at 30 percent. The head, face and ears were the second most injured body parts at 22 percent, with eye injuries third at 15 percent.
Additionally, burns were the most common fireworks-related emergency room-treated injury, at 44 percent.
The number of injuries in 2020 also marked the highest total since at least 2001, the earliest year for which data are available on the agency’s website, www.cpsc.gov.
The findings come as no surprise to Erfert, who said the main reason for the increase in the number of fireworks-related injuries last year is likely due to most of the professional pyrotechnics displays being cancelled over to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without those professional displays in their areas to go watch, Erfert said more people than usual turned to setting off fireworks on their own.
Erfert added that the number of ER-treated fireworks injuries may go down in 2021, since most places were once again holding professional displays.
