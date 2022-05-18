The City of Yuma will hold a hearing Wednesday on the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, which lists 211 projects totaling more than $284.1 million.
For 2023, the CIP contains 114 projects estimated at more than $180.7 million, including the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Plant expansion, Kennedy Skate Park, East Mesa Community Park, Intelligent Transportation System, Traffic Management Center and Fire Station No. 7.
CIP Administrator Susan Cowey briefed the council on the proposed 2023 Capital Improvement Program during a Tuesday work session. Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself since his firm does some work listed in the plan and turned the meeting over to Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon.
The CIP is a document that outlines planned new construction, facilities projects and major equipment purchases estimated at $25,000 or greater for the next five-year period.
Cowey pointed out a “huge jump” in the 2022 CIP over the previous year, noting that it included American Rescue Plan Act funding, a federal grant for the multimodal transportation center, a bond issuance for the Desert Dunes expansion and a number of grant opportunities.
Some of these projects, valued at about $130 million, will be carried over to 2023, keeping the CIP unusually high, “even a little bit higher,” she noted.
Cowey explained that $40 million is being funded by grants and $83 million with bond money. “So what we’re really looking at is $57 million,” which is commensurate with previous years, she added.
Other funding for CIP projects come from utility and development fees, development agreements, reimbursements, public/private partnerships and taxes, such as the city road tax, hospitality tax, Highway User Revenue Fund, public safety tax and the general fund.
Projects highlighted this year include Fire Station No. 7, East Mesa Park; Kennedy Skate Park,
Desert Dunes Treatment Facility Expansion and Municipal Court Expansion for Prosecutor’s Office.
The CIP contains multiple street projects, including pavement replacement for Country Club Estates, the North End, 32nd Street between Avenues B and C, Avenue 3½E, 28th Street from 45th to 33rd Drive.
Previously deferred City Hall and Civic Center maintenance projects are also listed as well as an Enterprise Resource Planning Software replacement.
Cowey pointed out that capital needs continue to exceed available resources. She also noted that estimates are subject to market changes due to fluctuating construction costs and material delays.
In addition, Cowey said, the city is currently onboarding a software called ClearGov that manages the capital budgeting. The goal is to “go live” on the website July 1. The cloud-based software is specifically designed for local governments and streamlines requests, provides a multi-year scenario process and allows more transparency for the public. A citizen can subscribe to individual projects and receive notifications when things start moving on those projects.
In the discussion, Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked why the plan listed parking lot repairs for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex so soon after construction. Cowey explained that it involves seal maintenance to extend the life of the pavement.
Shoop also noted a PAAC marquee project funded by a grant. She noted that officials had previously talked about finding a naming sponsor to pay for it. Acting Administrator Jay Simonton explained that that remains the intention and grants and sponsorships are classified as the same.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the CIP included 1st Street between 28th and 30th, noting that the road seems to be “falling apart.” Cowey said that this project is still a few years out.
The council will hold the hearing during the Wednesday meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Find the 248-page proposed Capital Improvement Plan at tinyurl.com/2p8pr5z3.