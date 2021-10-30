A large group of migrants illegally entered the country in a residential area in the vicinity of Avenue F Friday morning, prompting a response from the Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the San Luis Police Department.
San Luis Police Lt. Marco Santana said the mass incursion happened at approximately 10 a.m., involving more than an estimated 50 migrants.
Soon after being notified of the incident by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, Santana said an alert was sent to residents in the area.
He added that extra officers were dispatched to the area, not to assist in the search, but to arrest any migrants who trespassed on private property, entered any homes, or committed a crime against a city resident.
“We have not heard of any serious issues,” Santana said. “We are working together. The Border Patrol is doing their own thing and we are doing ours.”
Residents in the community were also asked to report anyone in their area who was acting suspiciously.
It was not immediately known how many of the migrants were apprehended.
This is the second such incident this month. On Oct 1 a group of 60 migrants illegally entered the country at the city’s Friendship Park.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.