Research and healthcare credentials are getting a boost in Yuma. The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that it recently received a $500,500 grant from the Flinn Foundation to enhance research capacity at YRMC. The grant will also build a pathway for students at Arizona Western College to seek health-system-relevant credentialing in the field.

“We are pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the meaningful work of Yuma Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC president and CEO. “This investment will strengthen Yuma Regional Medical Center’s model of care today and far into the future.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you