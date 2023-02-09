Research and healthcare credentials are getting a boost in Yuma. The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that it recently received a $500,500 grant from the Flinn Foundation to enhance research capacity at YRMC. The grant will also build a pathway for students at Arizona Western College to seek health-system-relevant credentialing in the field.
“We are pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the meaningful work of Yuma Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC president and CEO. “This investment will strengthen Yuma Regional Medical Center’s model of care today and far into the future.”
As a joint initiative between YRMC and AWC, the project will be led by YRMC Chief of Operations Trudie Milner and AWC Vice President for Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education Reetika Dhawan.
Both are well-acquainted with the Flinn Foundation: Milner is a collaborator on a Flinn-funded study on the impact of perchlorate contamination on the health of the Yuma region’s population while Dhawan is a 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellow.
Speaking on Yuma’s pressing need for healthcare professionals, AWC President Daniel Corr noted that current trends are pointing to an acute shortage in the sector.
“In response, under Reetika Dhawan’s leadership, we are resolute in equipping our community through comprehensive training and skills development vital for meeting future healthcare job demands,” he said.
Per a joint release by YRMC and AWC, the grant will support the development and delivery of seven foundational educational modules. These modules will cover a range of topics to increase staff understanding of the organizational and scientific aspects of applied clinical research.
“In parallel to the effort at YRMC, a new career pathway with a focus on healthcare data management and data analytics will be initiated at AWC,” Dhawan shared. “[It’s] focused on developing a pipeline of trained personnel to fill current gaps and meet the growing demand within clinical research and other healthcare settings.”
The Flinn Foundation grant will also provide seed funding to initiate new research programs and dollars to support an annual symposium for sharing cutting-edge findings.
YRMC and AWC concluded in their release that the investment will accelerate education and training opportunities and will enhance institutional research at YRMC. The grant reflects the Flinn Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations through the advancement of bioscience and the provision of education to high-achieving students – both organizations are eager for the benefits they expect to see for Yuma.
“Yuma Regional Medical Center is grateful for the $500,500 gift and is committed to growing our clinical research program,” Milner said. “We know this vital work is essential to expanding treatment options for potentially life-saving treatments for local patients and increasing overall access to care in our community.”
