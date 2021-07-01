K-12 public and charter school teachers have a chance to win $500 to stock their classrooms with essential supplies and resources via the Arizona Public Service (APS)-sponsored Supply My Class initiative.
Now in its fourth year, Supply My Class grants $500 gift cards to randomly selected teachers across APS service territory. One hundred winners will be announced every Friday from Aug. 6 to Sept. 3, with the first week’s winnings reserved for teachers who’ve been in the classroom three years or less.
“We know that teachers in those first few years may struggle a little to get their footing and really feel comfortable; they don’t have that stockpile of supplies that a more experienced teacher might have as they’ve accrued things year over year,” said Regina Twomey, public affairs manager for APS’ southwest division. “We wanted to be able to give those newer teachers a foundation so that they can be successful in the classroom. Hopefully it helps the school district continue to retain them and helps the teachers want to continue to teach.”
To participate in the sweepstakes, educators must teach at a public or charter school with a current Arizona Title I designation.
As far as spending the loot goes, there are no rules; teachers are free to use their gift cards at their own discretion, Twomey said. In previous years, gift cards have been used to purchase new books for classroom libraries, crayons and paper supplies, and headsets and other tech gear.
“All of us have friends who are teachers or family members who are teachers, and we know that salaries are low and that teachers are so passionate that they do sometimes dip into their own pockets,” said Twomey. “These gift cards are really meant to help prevent or limit teachers from having to spend their own money.”
Unlike Tucson and some areas of Phoenix, the entirety of Yuma County falls within APS’ service boundaries. Last year, Yuma-based teachers comprised the majority of the initiative’s winning contestants – an event Twomey wouldn’t mind making a comeback.
“Yuma isn’t as big as some of those places near the metro area, and I think it’s easy to forget about Yuma,” she said. “We have so many dedicated teachers and the fact that Yuma County won the most gift cards last year really proves how passionate our teachers are. We are just as deserving as those bigger areas and our teachers are just as deserving, if not more.”
To enter, teachers can visit www.supplymyclass.com.