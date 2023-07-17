LUKE AIR FORCE BASE – The 56th Fighter Wing worked with Arizona Air National Guard and United States Marine Corps units to launch 52 aircraft during the latest Instructor Pilot War Day at the Barry M. Goldwater Range June 23.

The large-force exercise is a routine event where multiple military units stationed in Arizona cooperate to simulate a large-scale aerial combat operation that included pilots from Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan AFB, Morris Air National Guard Base, Goldwater ANGB, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you