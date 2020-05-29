54 apply for Somerton city administrator post

SOMERTON – In one week, 54 people have submitted applications to be Somerton’s next city administrator, city officials said.
Somerton’s current administrator, Ian McGaughey, is leaving to accept the newly created position of deputy administrator for Yuma County. His last day with the city is June 11.
The city advertised the vacancy on May 12, and city officials, including McGaughey, will begin culling applications to select finalists for interviews early next month.
Minimum qualifications required of applicants are five years of experience in a similar position or as an assistant city administrator or department head. Salary range offered for the position is $94,116.25 to $131,762.50 annually.
McGaughey said one of his final tasks as administrator will be working with staff to prepare the city’s fiscal 2020-21 budget for adoption by the city council.
“I have been working closely with the finance director to draft the budget, including having numerous meetings with department directors and work sessions with the council,” he said.
He said the goal is to present the spending plan to the council for preliminary approval June 2.
McGaughey added he is also working with the council and staff to ensure a smooth transition by his successor.
“I am working on the transition paperwork to make sure my successor has everything necessary to continue progress on all (city) projects. My predecessor, Bill Lee, did that for me and it was very helpful.
“Of course, I will be close by in my new position, and available to help the new administrator however I can,” said McGaughey, who begins his new position June 15.