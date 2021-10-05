Arizona Public Service (APS) has randomly selected 54 Yuma teachers from K-12, Title I schools to receive $500 in Visa gift cards for classroom supplies through the APS Supply My Class program. Nearly half of those teachers come from Yuma Schools District One, which shared that it received $12,500 in total.
APS reported that the goal of the program is to help offset expenses for teachers as research from Adopt-a-Classroom stated that teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for the 2019-2020 school year.
The program for the current school year ran from July 1 through Sept. 3. For a chance at selection, teachers had to apply online. Each week, APS randomly selected 100 recipients. In the entire state, 500 teachers were selected in total.
“While no one could have predicted the challenges that the past year brought upon our education system, Arizona school teachers stepped up to the plate and found innovative ways to continue to enrich students’ lives,” said Tina Marie Tentori, APS Director of Community Affairs. “The Supply My Class grants are just one way we hope to show gratitude for educators who play such an important role in inspiring the young minds of Arizona’s future leaders.”
In Yuma, winning teachers were presented their awards by Regina Twomey, community affairs manager for APS’s Southwest Division.
The gift cards have been used in a variety of ways: Jose Ramos, a music teacher at McGraw and Pecan Grove Elementary Schools, purchased 13 ukuleles for his students; Kathleen McGinnis purchased various office supplies, including a printer, for her 3rd grade classroom at Palmcroft Elementary School; and Claudia Bellisle is enjoying the printer and supplies she was able to purchase for her 7th Grade English Language/Language Arts classroom at Woodard Jr. High School.
For more information on APS and its involvement in education, visit https://www.aps.com/en/About/Community/In-the-Community/Education.
