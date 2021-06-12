More diverse and inclusive titles are coming to the Cibola High School library next school year by way of a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
Housed by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the foundation was established in 2002 to foster students’ academic success and positively impact reading test scores by helping school libraries across the nation extend, update and diversify their collections.
According to Cibola’s librarian Amanda Coltman, the funds will be used to purchase popular fiction and graphic novels – which are among the library’s most popular genres – while also updating the library’s science and social sciences categories to ensure the shelves are stocked with the most accurate information, as the constant evolution of these realms causes the reading materials to become outdated relatively quickly.
While they’re a bit of a rarity in the United States, Coltman plans to add more Spanish graphic novels to the library to support the school’s English Language Learners (ELLs).
“Spanish is our second most-spoken language at our school and graphic novels are the most popular books checked out; I plan to buy what I can find,” she said. “There just aren’t a lot of graphic novels published in Spanish here in the United States, unfortunately. But the more people buy those things, the more publishers should take an interest in that.”
According to Coltman, braille titles will also debut in the library’s collection. Because the library budget is limited and books printed in braille cost about $70 each on average, Cibola hasn’t been able to offer them before. Next year, however, they’ll move from Coltman’s wish list to the shelves.
“Earlier this year, I had a student who needed that and I couldn’t give them that service,” Coltman said. “I felt really guilty about that, so I’m going to use some of the money to buy books in braille as well. Starting the school year with a $5,000 grant – that’s usually more than I spend in a year. I’m so excited to not have to cut as many books as I normally do.”
Coltman said she hopes to see the more equitable reading opportunities enrich student learning and overall growth.
“This grant is a big deal in the world of school libraries and academia; having more equity in public education, in the library, is going to be the biggest takeaway from this,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to starting next school year on a high note with purchasing all of these materials, especially with last year and the year before that (in consideration).”
When COVID-19 shuttered school campuses across Arizona midway through the 2019-2020 school year, the closures extended to libraries as well. At Cibola and other Yuma Union High School District campuses, libraries adopted a curbside pick-up method to remain open and accessible to students.
While the district is still discussing how its libraries will operate in 2021-2022, Coltman said she’s looking forward to the library continuing to be a place of stability and enrichment.
“Before COVID happened, the library was usually a really busy place; with this year being hybrid, digital and in person, it was not a normal year for anybody,” she said. “I’m hoping this helps bring back some of that comfort and excitement the students had before.”
For more information on the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, visit www.bushcenter.org/explore-our-work/taking-action/laura-bush-foundation-for-americas-libraries.html.