Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly this week announced nearly $5 million in federal funds for Yuma County’s development and construction of a water treatment and distribution system to address high arsenic levels in Tacna.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds will go towards removing and replacing more than 10,000 linear feet of aging or low-capacity pipe to include service connections and the construction of a new water storage tank and groundwater well at a new location away from the Tacna residential area. Tacna is about 40 miles east of Yuma.
The current system is more than 40 years old and has been deemed unfeasible to rehabilitate. The project will resolve issues with high arsenic levels dating back to 2011.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, arsenic is naturally present in groundwater and can build up in pipes and storage tanks because the chemical tends to bind to the iron in pipes.
The World Health Organization explains that arsenic-contaminated water used for drinking, food preparation and irrigation of food crops poses the greatest threat to public health. Long-term exposure can cause cancer and skin lesions and has also been associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes as well as cognitive delays in children, according to the WHO.
“Today’s investment will strengthen Yuma’s water treatment and distribution system, addressing high arsenic levels dating back over a decade, and helping expand economic opportunities,” Sinema stated in a press release.
“No Arizonan should be drinking contaminated water. I’m proud that federal funds are on their way to Yuma to go towards new pipes and a water treatment plant that will deliver clean water to families in the region,” Kelly said.
County spokesman Kevin Tunell explained that the county is already working on the Tacna water improvement project. This is after residents in Tacna sought the assistance of the county to establish an improvement district for a new drinking water system within their town site.
“Tacna has had a number of issues, one being arsenic levels,” Tunell said. “The intent is to address major deficiencies within the current system.”
Tunell pointed out the partnerships that made this project possible. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality conducted the water testing. Yuma County helped form the water improvement district in 2017, and the district and the county’s grant team worked together to get the project moving.
The county grants administrator secured USDA funding to assist in the new water construction project and previously secured a Community Development Block Grant of $807,153 to pay for the engineering design and land acquisition.
CDBG funds must be used to benefit low to moderate income communities. This project in particular would benefit about 310 people of whom 232, or 75%, are low‐to‐moderate income, according to a staff report.
The design contract went to Santec. The final design is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and should move to construction some time in 2022, Tunell said.