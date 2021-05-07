The arts and sciences and various realms in between are on virtual display in the 2021 Arizona Western College Student Showcase, providing participating students the chance to bring home the gold – or silver, bronze or copper – in scholarship funding.
Housed online at www.azwestern.edu/showcase, the showcase features 36 students’ work and talent in music and dance, film and animation, science, medicine, research, art, poetry and floriculture and landscaping.
With funding from the Gowan Company and AWC Foundation, $6,500 will be dispersed between showcase scholarship recipients – $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver, $1,000 for bronze and $500 for copper – who will be announced May 14 along with a people’s choice award winner.
Now through May 13, community members can peruse the submission and vote for their favorites.
According to AWC, the student showcase has highlighted student projects since 2008; over time the platform has evolved into a scholarship opportunity, of which the Gowan Company has been a strong benefactor for the last seven years.