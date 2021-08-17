If the proposal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act becomes law, Yuma Marine Corps Air Station and Yuma International Airport would receive $6.8 million over the next five years.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced that the Yuma facilities are slated to receive the funds to be used for repairs and upgrades, if the bill becomes law.
This is in addition to new competitive grant programs, according to Sinema, chair of the Senate Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation Subcommittee. The Associated Press described the Arizona senator as the top Democratic negotiator in this bipartisan effort.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes $25 billion to make critical repairs and upgrades to America’s airports.
“Yuma Marine Corps Air Station and Yuma International Airport serve as economic engines for the region, and these infrastructure investments will boost tourism, improve safety, fuel jobs and expand economic opportunities for Arizonans,” Sinema said in a press release.
Yuma Airport Director Gladys Brown explained how she thinks the funding would help Yuma. “For our local airport, this funding alongside previous appropriations, will help tremendously in supplementing our ability to continue capital improvements despite the global pandemic,” she said. “As the airport and our community recover, to have bipartisan legislation enacted shows a very promising future for each of our industries and businesses which support one another. We appreciate Senator Sinema’s role in helping make this a reality.”
Brown praised the “bipartisan cooperation,” noting that it “shows that our leaders understand the challenges ahead and have come together to provide integral funding of public works projects spread amongst a number of industries, all across the United States.”
Sinema pointed out that the proposed legislation, co-led by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, with support from President Joe Biden, resulted from bipartisan negotiations “that would make the strongest investment in America’s critical infrastructure in more than a century without raising taxes on everyday Americans. Roads, bridges, public transit, broadband, power grids, water systems and wildfire mitigation would all see historic investments under the plan–as would America’s airports.”
She noted that under the proposed bill, $25 billion would be set aside for upgrading America’s airports, including:
$5 billion for terminal development and landside projects, which would be available through competitive grants
$5 billion for upgrading air traffic control safety infrastructure, which would be available through competitive grants
$15 billion for airport improvement projects. Funding would go directly to all of America’s airports and could be used for projects such as runways and taxiways, terminal development projects, noise and multimodal transportation.
Of the $15 billion for airport improvement projects, Arizona would receive more than $360 million for airport infrastructure over the next five years.
The Senate passed the bill on Aug. 10 with a 69-30 vote. The House is currently recessed and will return Aug. 23.