Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the city of San Luis for a mass incursion of migrants who illegally entered the country at Friendship Park.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the incident happened at approximately 12:56 p.m. and involved a group of up to 60 migrants.
While agents were able to apprehend seven migrants initially and return them to Mexico, the remainder fled into the surrounding neighborhoods.
“We are still locating subjects and looking for breaches in the fence,” Dulesky said Friday.
San Luis Police Lt. Marco Santana said Border Patrol notified the San Luis Police Department about the incident soon afterwards and an alert was sent out alerting residents in the area of Merrill Avenue about the activity.
He added that extra officers were dispatched to the area, not to assist in the search, but to arrest any migrants who trespass on private property or enter any homes.
“Our response was only about ensuring the safety of our community,” Santana said.
Residents in the community were also asked to report anyone in their area who was acting suspiciously.
San Luis police officers resumed their normal patrols at approximately 3:15 p.m.
It was not immediately known how many of the remaining migrants were apprehended.
