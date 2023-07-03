Russ Jones

RUSS JONES

Arizona Heritage Alliance, chaired by Yuma’s Russ Jones, announced that the state earmarked $6 million for funding the fiscal year 20223/24 Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund.

The funds have been designated as follows: 50% will be used for the enhancement and maintenance of local, regional and state parks; 30% will be allocated to support important historic preservation projects; 10% will be dedicated to the creation and improvement of non-motorized trails; and the remaining 10% will be invested in outdoor/environmental education initiatives.

