Arizona Heritage Alliance, chaired by Yuma’s Russ Jones, announced that the state earmarked $6 million for funding the fiscal year 20223/24 Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund.
The funds have been designated as follows: 50% will be used for the enhancement and maintenance of local, regional and state parks; 30% will be allocated to support important historic preservation projects; 10% will be dedicated to the creation and improvement of non-motorized trails; and the remaining 10% will be invested in outdoor/environmental education initiatives.
The Arizona Heritage Alliance is a bipartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Arizona’s historic, cultural and natural heritage. It is funded solely with private donations, grants and memberships.
Jones, also a Yuma business owner and advocate, expressed his gratitude. “We are thrilled to see the continued support for the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund. These funds will have a tremendous impact on the preservation and enhancement of our state’s natural and cultural treasures, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and appreciate Arizona’s unique heritage,” Jones said.
A voter initiative passed in 1990 created The Arizona Heritage Fund to protect and promote Arizona’s natural, cultural and historic resources. The Arizona Heritage Alliance was formed in 1992 to protect and monitor the Heritage Fund. Money for the Arizona Heritage Fund comes from the State Lottery.
In 2022, Heritage Fund grants were awarded to following Yuma County projects: 1865-1926 Corral House HVAC, Colorado River State Historic Park; Perricone Park, Somerton; and West Wetlands Playground Trail, Yuma.
Yuma is home to two state parks, Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, both overseen by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Gov. Katie Hobbs for her commitment to Arizona’s heritage and for including the State Parks Heritage Fund in her executive budget.
In response, Hobbs said: “I wholeheartedly supported the inclusion of the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund in my executive budget, and I am proud to have signed the state budget that included a $6 million appropriation for this crucial program. The State Parks Heritage Fund plays a vital role in preserving our state’s natural treasures and cultural heritage for future generations. It enhances our local, regional and state parks; preserves historic sites; maintains non-motorized trails; and educates the public with outdoor and environmental programming.
“By investing in the State Parks Heritage Fund, we are not only safeguarding our natural, cultural and historic resources, but also bolstering our economy through tourism and job creation. This appropriation demonstrates our commitment to preserving our unique heritage and ensuring that Arizona remains a beautiful and thriving place to live, work and visit.”
The Alliance also acknowledged State Rep. Michael Carbone (LD25) and State Sen. T.J. Shope (LD16) for their sponsorship of bills that advocated for the funding of the State Parks Heritage Fund.
“I was proud to sponsor House Bill 2806 along with other lawmakers to allocate $6 million for the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund,” Carbone said. “The bill received strong bipartisan support and passed with unanimous votes in the House and Senate committees. Many organizations and local governments showed their support, and after budget negotiations, the Legislature agreed to provide the $6 million. The appropriation was approved by both chambers of the Legislature and signed by the governor in May, with the Senate voting 25-5 and the House voting 47-12.”
Senator Shope noted, “Our state’s executive and legislative branches came together in a bipartisan way to fund the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund to maintain and upgrade the growing number of parks, trails, and historic preservation projects that have been underserved or are newly proposed in every municipality, county, and tribal area in our state. I’m excited to see what projects start coming out of the ground to enhance the communities in which they’re located.”
In addition, the Alliance acknowledges the “diligent efforts” of Arizona State Parks and Trails, led by Director Bob Broschied, and the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, managed by State Historic Preservation Officer Kathryn Leonard, in overseeing the State Parks Heritage Fund.
“Their expertise and dedication ensure that the funds are distributed effectively and efficiently to projects that promote the preservation and enhancement of Arizona’s heritage,” the Alliance stated in a press release.
For more information about the Arizona Heritage Alliance, go to azheritage.org.