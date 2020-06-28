SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- So far seven city employees here have tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor says.
Of that number, four are San Luis police employees and one is a firefighter.
“This is worrisome, but since the first phase of the emergency, we knew that this could happen,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “Measures have been taken to prevent new cases, but we are in the midst of a community infection.”
All city employees wear masks on the job and in instances where they cannot distance themselves from other people, he added. Police officers and firefighters are required to follow even more stringent guidelines for use of personal protective equipment, given that their work brings them in more frequent contact with the public.
Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the police department, said that all four employees who were infected are or have been in quarantine at home, and that all are in good condition. Two of the four have returned to duty after testing negative for further infection.
Santana said earlier this month the police department received a grant for $15,865 from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission that will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for use by department employees while on duty.