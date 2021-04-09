Better late than never – that’s the philosophy of the 76th annual Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo, which takes place next weekend at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
While the longstanding tradition typically occurs in February, this year owing to COVID-19 the event makes a spring recommence to prioritize the health and safety of the local community.
Spanning April 16-18, other COVID-conscious modifications made to this year’s rodeo include limited tickets and the temporary discontinuation of box seats and VIP tickets, as well as the cancellation of the 2021 Silver Spur Rodeo Parade, as the event is operating at 50% of its normal capacity to allow for adequate social distancing.
According to Silver Spur Rodeo spokesperson Peggy Collins, in order to track ticket sales, ticket purchases are available solely online at www.yumarodeo.com. Individuals needing assistance through the process can call 903-576-5963.
In lieu of receiving them via mail, individuals will need to print or download their tickets to a mobile phone, Collins said.
Tickets may also be purchased at the gate on the day(s) of the event, though Collins noted that due to the limited quantity, there is no guarantee tickets will still be available.
“It’s the first large event happening in Yuma since the COVID shutdown and since the governor’s reopened things,” said Collins. “We’re recommending people get their tickets early, because we can’t guarantee they’ll be available at the gate.”
On April 16 and April 17, gates open at 2 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m. On April 18, gates open at 12 p.m., with performances beginning at 2 p.m.
Face coverings are recommended, but not required.
“We are not under any mitigation plans; we are recommending face masks, but it is not enforced,” Collins said. “We’ll have seating set up so that there’s social distancing and we’ll have hand sanitizer available. We’re still practicing safety, but we’re not making (masking) mandatory.”
According to Collins, preserving tradition was a key factor in hosting a modified rodeo versus cancelling the highly anticipated event altogether.
“Our rodeo has been part of this community for 76 years,” she said. “Our rodeo supports the community as a whole, and we support other nonprofits who are suffering because of the COVID shutdown. This rodeo brings people (from out of town) into the community – they’re eating in our restaurants and staying in our hotels, they’re buying fuel and shopping in our stores. It’s an economy boost all around. We’re not doing this because we’re wanting to make money; in fact, we put the money we make back into the community. We felt it was necessary to try to have this event to support our community and the other nonprofits that we support throughout the year. They support us, so we’re going to support them.”
The rodeo is still seeking volunteers to help facilitate the upcoming event, Collins said. Individuals interested in volunteering for one or multiple shifts can contact the organization via the Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yumajaycees.silverspurrodeo or send an email to info@yumarodeo.com.