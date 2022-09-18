‘80s Neon’ theme for this year’s electric parade

The 2022 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10, and it’s time for participants to put on their leg warmers, pull out the neon shirts and plan their entry for the parade.
The “totally tubular” theme is “80s Neon” in the spirit of celebrating the lights, the colors and the spirit of the bright days of the 1980s.
A favorite Yuma tradition for nearly two decades, this parade typically draws more than 40,000 Yuma residents and visitors to the Historic North End each year to celebrate the holiday season. The parade covers more than three miles, with plenty of space for spectators. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on 4th Avenue and winds through Historic Downtown Yuma, with spectators lining the parade route to view the lighted creations as the parade marches by.
The parade is named in honor of its creator, the late Dorothy Young, a much-loved event coordinator with Yuma Heritage Festivals, who had often indicated that the Electric Light Parade was her favorite event.
This year, to recognize the parade’s best entries, a panel of judges will choose winners for several categories, including the Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy for Best Performance by a Marching Band and the Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of the Parade Theme.