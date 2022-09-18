‘80s Neon’ theme for this year’s electric parade
BY MARA KNAUB/SUN STAFF WRITER

The 2022 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10, and it’s time for participants to put on their leg warmers, pull out the neon shirts and plan their entry for the parade.

The “totally tubular” theme is “80s Neon” in the spirit of celebrating the lights, the colors and the spirit of the bright days of the 1980s.

