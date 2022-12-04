Drill time

Eight graders completed many activities during the CTE Expo, including this one involving the use of drills.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

The Yuma Union High School District devotes considerable attention to its students, but future students are also on the radar. That’s why the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program hosted over 1,000 eighth-grade students from middle schools across Yuma County for its annual CTE Expo.

The all-day event was held at the Yuma Civic Center on Nov. 29 and allowed future YUHSD students an interactive look at what they can expect in the way of CTE in high school.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

