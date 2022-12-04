The Yuma Union High School District devotes considerable attention to its students, but future students are also on the radar. That’s why the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program hosted over 1,000 eighth-grade students from middle schools across Yuma County for its annual CTE Expo.
The all-day event was held at the Yuma Civic Center on Nov. 29 and allowed future YUHSD students an interactive look at what they can expect in the way of CTE in high school.
YUHSD reports that students took part in leadership sessions, guided hands-on instruction and learned about Career and Technical Student Organizations at the expo.
“We invited all of the middle schools from around Yuma County to come out and check out all of the different CTE programs that YUHSD has to offer,” Cibola High School Instructional Leader Matt Diamond said. “These kids will be feeding our high school district at some point so we are giving them exposure to what programs are out there when they get to us.”
Numerous booths were set up around the exhibition hall, each featuring a CTE program. YUHSD students representing their respective program shared a hands-on activity with the middle schoolers. Stopping by the culinary arts booth, for example, meant middle schoolers were frosting sugar cookies. Visiting the film and TV booth had attendees recording in front of a green screen. Interacting with the digital photography booth allowed for the use of water refraction to make a colorful photo.
Along with a partner, San Luis High School senior Rogelio Rojas Diarte was in charge of the engineering program’s booth and described the booth’s typical interactions as educational.
“We teach them the different applications that we learned and the different disciplines in engineering,” he said. “There would be structural engineering, then mechanical engineering, then circuits and electrical engineering.”
And to ensure a sense of accomplishment, middle school students presented a “passport” at each booth they visited and received a stamp for completing an activity with high school CTE student ambassadors serving as tour guides.
