9/11 traveling museum coming to Yuma

The Yuma Navy League and the City of Yuma will host the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, a traveling museum, in October.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, has traveled to nearly 50 states, including Canada, and has welcomed in over 600,000 people to date.
The memorial is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day, the city noted.
The exhibit provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of first-responder radio transmissions all guided by New York firefighters.
The Yuma 9/11 Project Team is organizing the event. The MC Club will escort the trailer into Yuma on Thursday, Oct. 26. Opening ceremonies will be take place Friday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m.
The free exhibit will be open to all ages on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Historic Downtown.