9/11 traveling museum coming to Yuma

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, a traveling museum, will arrive in Yuma in October. The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit.

 COURTESY OF TUNNELS TO TOWERS

The Yuma Navy League and the City of Yuma will host the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, a traveling museum, in October.

The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, has traveled to nearly 50 states, including Canada, and has welcomed in over 600,000 people to date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you