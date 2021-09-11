On Sept. 11, 2001, a gorgeous day with clear blue skies, Yuma native Christie Schmitt Coombs dropped off her husband, Jeffrey Coombs, at the train station in Abington, Massachusetts, so he could take the train to the Boston airport. He worked for Compaq computer company and had a conference in California.
On the way there, Christie and Jeff talked about celebrating their birthdays together when he got back. Their birthdays were a few days apart from each other, with Jeff’s exactly a week later. He would be turning 43. She was 41.
Christie would normally have driven him to the airport, but she had to get their children off to school. They shared three kids, ages 7, 11 and 13.
They said goodbyes. “See you in a few days. We’ll celebrate our birthdays,” Christie told him.
She recalled thinking that their goodbyes were too casual. “I thought we should have better goodbyes because you never know. I don’t know why I thought that.”
Her instincts were correct. “I watched him walk on the platform and never saw him again.”
Christie had plans to run errands with a friend. Meanwhile, Christie watched Good Morning America, a morning news show. She saw that planes had crashed into the World Trade Center.
At one point, reports started coming in that one of the planes was an American Airlines flight.
She didn’t know Jeff’s flight number. She told her friend that she wasn’t going anywhere until she knew where Jeff was.
Christie dug through his Rolodex looking for someone to call at his office. He had started a new job six months prior, and she didn’t know anybody in his office yet.
The house started filling up with people. Then American Airlines confirmed that Jeff had been on Flight 11, the hijacked jetliner that crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m.
Christie had the kids come home from school, and she had the heartbreaking task of telling them that their dad would not be coming home.
“It was just a horrible day, but I’d rather reflect on all the good things that have happened since then,” Christie told the Yuma Sun.
She and the kids got cards and gifts from people all over the country. “I wanted to find a way to pay it forward,” she said.
In November, the family had a fundraiser for other 9/11 families that might not have been getting the same support as them. They raised $50,000 and gave it all away.
On the first anniversary of Jeff’s death, friends wanted to do something to bring the community together. They came up with the idea of a road race and raised another $50,000.
At that point, the family decided to create a foundation in Jeff’s memory. They called it the Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation, which continues to this day.
The 20th and final road race will be held a week from Sunday. They found other ways to raise money, and the foundation has raised well over a million dollars.
The foundation allowed the family to focus on the positive and not dwell on the tragedy. “From every bad there is good,” Christie noted.
For example, she pointed out, the terrorist attacks united the country. Christie remembers the kindness shown and people working together and standing on street corners holding flags.
“There wasn’t anything like the divisions you see in our country today. It was just like one big love fest. I was amazing,” she said. “That lifted us up and brought us together and kept us united.”
For that reason, her focus every 9/11 is on service. “I encourage people to do an act of kindness. Don’t dwell on what the terrorists did to us. Think about the people who died and do an act of kindness in their memory.”
Jeff would have wanted it that way. “He was a goof, really. He loved to have fun. He loved to play around with the kids. He loved to make people laugh. That’s one thing a lot of people talked about when he died,” Christie said.
He was 6-feet 4-inches tall so when he walked into a room, people immediately knew he was there.
He loved to play games with the kids, usually involving candy. He had a real sweet tooth. He roughhoused with them and spent time with each of them. He enjoyed teaching them new things, such as the different states on the U.S. map.
He also loved the outdoors, especially hiking and canoeing. He also liked to tinker around the house.
Jeff grew up in Dedham, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson. He wanted to do something different and go far away from home.
Christie also went to the U of A to study journalism because three of her sisters were already there. She met Jeff her freshman year and his sophomore year, and they first became friends. In April 1979, he invited her to a fraternity formal.
“That was our first date, and we never looked back,” she said.
She was smitten. He was a good-looking guy, but he was also nice, fun, attentive and had a sense of humor. “He was an all around good guy,” Christie noted.
Jeff graduated in December 1981 and moved back to Massachusetts where he found a job. The day after she graduated, she drove across the country to join him and also found a job. They got engaged, and she came back to Arizona to plan the wedding.
He came back to Arizona six months before the wedding. They planned to start their married life together in the Phoenix area and maybe later move to Massachusetts. But they couldn’t find jobs. He was in finance, and his old company kept calling and asking him to go back.
In October 1984, they decided to go back to New England. They settled in Abington and started a family. He was the fun parent, she was more the disciplinarian.
After his death, she became a single mom and learned to be both mother and father. “We learned to manage without him, but I remembered how he wanted to parent the kids. Fortunately, we were on the same page,” she said. “We leaned on people, and we found our way through.”
After 9/11, Christie’s Kofa High School classmates got together to reflect on the events. She attended St. Francis for eight years and graduated from Kofa in 1979.
Her classmates signed a giant card and sent it to her. That they thought about her and Jeff and their kids touched her. “I just thought it was a really, really nice thing, and I remember it to this day,” she said.
Her classmates invited her parents, Paul and Muriel Schmitt, to the gathering as well. Christie was the youngest of the Schmitt’s 12 kids, which included eight girls and four boys. Her parents landed here when her father, who was in the Air Force, was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma. They were tired of moving around so he left the service and became a carpenter. Their last five kids were born and raised in Yuma.
“We lived a very simple life. We went to the lake pretty much every Sunday, or the river. Those were our family outings. We went to the desert, to the ghost town in the summertime. Now, you would never think of taking your kids to the desert and ghost town and letting them wander in the mines,” Christie quipped, “but those were the things we did when my generation were kids.”
She and her siblings grew up walking barefoot in the heat of the summer. They played baseball at Sanguinetti Park and walked to Kennedy Pool, where the night swims were real treats, “if we weren’t grounded, which we often were.”
Two of Christie’s siblings, Paul Schmitt, the oldest of her brothers, and Jan Schmitt, the youngest of her brothers, and their wives, still live in Yuma.
Their dad died in 2002, a year after 9/11. Their mother, who is going to be 100 soon, now lives in Alabama with one of Christie’s sisters. Muriel stayed in Yuma for a year after Paul died, but she didn’t like living alone. The Schmitt family plans to get together to celebrate her birthday.
Today, Christie still lives in Massachusetts. Her kids are grown, with her son and one daughter married. Her son has a boy that looks just like his father. And in October her other daughter is marrying a man who also lost his father on 9/11.
“It’s a heart-wrenching but sweet story,” Christie said.
Running the foundation keeps her “pretty busy.” This time of the year, she’s focused on the annual road race. She also enjoys traveling with her sisters as much as possible. They’ve gone to France and Italy together. They went to Antarctica a couple of years ago and got back right as the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Christie does a lot of volunteering and serves on a couple of boards, working with military families. She freelanced for the Boston Globe and still dabbles in writing here and there.
Her kids recently got her a puppy “that keeps me busy.” They enjoy going on walks together, she added.