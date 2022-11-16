Almost all of the rank jobs in the Yuma police and fire departments, 92% to be exact, are below the market midpoint when compared to cities that are known to lure away local public safety employees.
A market analysis found that the prevailing pay for each of those Yuma ranks was more than 5% below the market midpoint.
It will cost about $2 million to increase the pay of those jobs to a competitive level.
With 21 public safety vacancies in the city, the council has made it a priority to increase the salary of these jobs in order to recruit and retain more employees. Towards that goal, the city hired a consultant to conduct a pay study related to public safety personnel.
During a Tuesday work session, Katherine Tilzer, vice president of Public Sector Personnel Consultants, discussed the findings of the study, which had the goal of finding where Yuma is in relation to the market and how to increase city salary competitiveness.
Tilzer also shared possible recommendations. The consultant also looked at what the city can afford and how it could sustain the pay increases.
For this part of the study, the survey compared police and fire jobs that are part of the city’s grade step plan.
“Our focus should be on who is stealing away employees and where do you recruit from in order to fill these jobs. So many of these survey comparators were based upon where the city has lost employees to and where they’re recruiting from in order to arrive at this list.”
The agencies surveyed were Avondale, Oro Valley, Buckeye, Peoria, Casa Grande, Queen Creek, Chandler, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, Surprise, Goodyear, Tempe, Marana, Tucson, Maricopa and Yuma County. Phoenix was not included because Yuma has not lost any employees to this city.
In September, the consultant gathered data directly from each of the entities, including pay plans, salary structures and salary ranges. The firm then used the midpoints of the salary range to identify what the prevailing rate is in the marketplace for 12 jobs or ranks.
“The midpoint is an important data point because it does represent journey-level competent performers. So not a brand new person in the job and not somebody who’d been there a long time, but somebody who had been there long enough to be journey-level competent, know their job and to be doing it well,” Tilzer explained.
When the consultant analyzed the prevailing rate for each of those ranks, it found that Yuma was more than 5% below the market midpoint for 92% of those benchmark jobs. None of the jobs were ahead of the market by more than 5%. Only one job, assistant fire chief, was within 5%, which is considered the threshold.
“Plus or minus 5% is pretty competitive, but anything more than (minus) 5% is kind of a cautionary area where we want to talk about, well, that might not be sufficient. And we might need to look at moving those rates so that you’re more competitive and able to recruit and retain,” Tilzer said.
In the Fire Department, the job the furthest behind, at 18.10% below the market, is the fire engineer. Closest to the market was assistant fire chief, but it was still below market by 3.29%.
In the Police Department, the rank of captain was the furthest at 17.12% below the market, while the police chief was closest but still 8.32% below market.
To align the current pay with the market rates, the firm took the police officer’s midpoint at $63,952, which is now 10.54% behind and increased it by this amount, the new midpoint would be $70,694.
It recommended using the same strategy for every step in the grade structure. The proposed plan would bring the city within 5% of the prevailing rates.
The cost to implement this strategy would be $851,127 for the Fire Department and $1.1 million for the police department, a total just shy of $2 million.
In this plan, employees maintain their current step placement. “They’re not going to slip backwards as we move the structure. An employee is not going to fall to a lower step,” Tilzer said.
In a discussion after the presentation, Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked whether it is the norm in other cities to have public safety vacancies.
“Yes, my experience has been that just about every police or fire department has vacancies. Police especially are wrestling with filling those,” Tilzer replied.
Councilman Mike Shelton noted that one of the concerns was how long it took to go from the earlier steps to the later steps. “It seemed to be a length of time that was a discouragement,” he said, noting that it could dissuade potential candidates from applying if they heard that “it takes a longer than expected time to reach the upper pay levels.”
Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that in the proposed 10-year step plan, the fifth year would be the midway point.
“With a step every year, they move one step. So if it’s a 10-year step within 10 years, they should be maxed out if they continue to move them in the steps,” he said.
These study findings only included jobs in the grade step structure. Public Sector is currently working on jobs that are in the general plan, which includes those above the sergeant rank, and will be presented at a later time.