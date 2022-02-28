Yuma police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left a 31-year-old man wounded.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. officers responded to the vicinity of 2nd Street and 5th Avenue in regard to reports of a person having been shot.
Lt. Don Willits said when officers arrived on scene, they located a 31-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
