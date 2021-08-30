Jayden Preston is only in fifth grade, but he’s already working toward college.
According to a press release from AZ529, the Yuma County fifth-grader has been selected as a winner of the AZ529 Education Savings Plan’s second annual essay writing contest. Preston will receive an AZ529 prize worth $529 for answering the question, “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”
AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, received entries from fifth-grade students from across the state, representing 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties. In total, 20 students will receive funds that may be used for future qualified educational expenses such as tuition for college, trade school or an accredited certificate program.
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee, the Administrator of the AZ529 Plan, along with a panel of judges reviewed each submission and scored it based on the ideas, organization and originality of the content provided. The essays featured students with diverse aspirations including those wishing to become professional athletes, astronauts, scientists, doctors and even two students who would like to become the President of the United States.
Preston attends Salida del Sol Elementary School. He plans to become a lawyer someday, after attending Harvard University.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Preston said that he learned the news when his principal congratulated him on his way to recess. His mother, Jazmin Nunez, was informed via text and her throat knotted up with pride.
She shared that Preston is already doing everything he can to prepare. Currently, he’s involved in the 21st Century program, math club, and student council at his school, and looks to get involved in band and debate as soon as he’s able. When she came across an article about the contest and told her son about it, he promptly began working on his essay. The two shared that Preston is always looking for pathways to scholarships and the family is already doing what it can to save for his future.
Nunez stated that the prize further helps the family plan ahead. She feels that opportunities like this contest are essential for children. “I think they help encourage [kids] to do better,” she said. “It keeps them motivated. When he won this, I could see the excitement on his face. Everyone at school is talking about it and it keeps him motivated.”
Certainly the talk of his school, Preston feels the support and excitement of the community. To anyone looking to follow in his footsteps, he says, “Just try your best. And even if you mess up once, just keep trying till you get it.”
While Preston continues to push forward, the prize awaits him now in an opened account with AZ529 which will serve as a tax-advantaged way for the family to continue setting money aside for his educational pursuits beyond high school.
