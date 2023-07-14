Thursday morning was an eventful one for the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). Having completed his tenure at YPG in its highest enlisted leadership position, Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill transferred the responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare in a traditional change of responsibility ceremony.

Like Gill, Millare will be serving as a leader and advocate for YPG’s soldiers and their families as well as a close advisor to the post commander.

