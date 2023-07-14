Thursday morning was an eventful one for the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). Having completed his tenure at YPG in its highest enlisted leadership position, Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill transferred the responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare in a traditional change of responsibility ceremony.
Like Gill, Millare will be serving as a leader and advocate for YPG’s soldiers and their families as well as a close advisor to the post commander.
“I recognize the profound responsibility that comes with this role, and I will try to add value to this great organization,” Millare stated. “There are a great many soldiers and civilians who work day in and day out to enable the modernization of our Army. I want to build on the legacy of this organization.”
According to YPG, Millare assumed the position with nearly 24 years of experience in the Army. A veteran now, he was deployed to Iraq four times and his awards and decorations include the Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He holds a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from Holy Name University and a Master’s in Project Management from Columbia Southern University.
In his remarks Thursday, Millare also stressed the importance of YPG’s test mission to the warfighter and pledged to foster the same camaraderie between the military and civilian workforce that Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill was reputed for.
“I am looking forward to learning how we can create value for this organization,” Millare said. “This post is at the cutting edge of Army modernization, and having the opportunity to lead this very talented, professional soldier and civilian workforce is very humbling.”
YPG Commander Col. John Nelson expressed excitement that Millare has assumed the position just two weeks after his assuming command.
“... We’ll have two solid years to do some good teaming together,” Nelson said. “He will bring his tremendous operational relevance to our mission here at YPG.”
Nelson highlighted Millare’s career as a non-commissioned officer, noting his multiple deployments and varied assignments across the Army enterprise.
He also ensured to praise outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Gill for his time at YPG as a “soldier’s soldier” who cared for YPG’s soldiers, their families and the civilian workforce.
“Command Sgt. Maj. Gill has led this organization, along with the YPG commander, through some trying times and tremendous accomplishments on behalf of Army modernization,” Nelson said. “His professionalism and influence on the personnel comprising the YPG team has enabled this organization to put equipment vital to the national defense through testing in rugged natural environments.”
Speaking to the audience, Gill thanked the soldiers and civilian workforce for all they vital work they accomplish.
“I honestly believe that if it wasn’t for the work done at YPG in the past, I wouldn’t be here, Mark Millare wouldn’t be here and Col. Nelson wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
Per Gill, YPG stands at the forefront of Army transformation efforts. Soldiers’ lives depend on its testing. And the YPG Garrison’s excellence is demonstrated through the high-marks achieved by the commissary, housing and Child Development Center in recent Army-wide rankings.
“My experience here at Yuma Proving Ground and in the Yuma community was amazing,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed the community and made great lifelong friends, both in the military and in the community.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.