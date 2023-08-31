Summer of 2023 proved to be particularly exciting for high school students connected to the Yuma Union High School District’s migrant program. From June 11-16, as part of a special program with the Close Up Foundation, 71 migrants went on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. While YUHSD offers the opportunity each year, the trip is special to each student.

“This program is a comprehensive non-profit civic education organization that helps students better understand their country and allows them to experience the power of the political process,” Migrant Education Program Coordinator Maria Cruz explained. “Our students had the opportunity to discuss issues they care about while dominating and becoming leaders in their groups of mock trials, such as mock Congress and mock presidential election.”

