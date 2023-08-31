Summer of 2023 proved to be particularly exciting for high school students connected to the Yuma Union High School District’s migrant program. From June 11-16, as part of a special program with the Close Up Foundation, 71 migrants went on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. While YUHSD offers the opportunity each year, the trip is special to each student.
“This program is a comprehensive non-profit civic education organization that helps students better understand their country and allows them to experience the power of the political process,” Migrant Education Program Coordinator Maria Cruz explained. “Our students had the opportunity to discuss issues they care about while dominating and becoming leaders in their groups of mock trials, such as mock Congress and mock presidential election.”
At the district’s August governing board meeting, Cruz shared about the June trip’s successes. Chief among them was that out of the 140 students participating in Close Up, San Luis High School senior Yaretzy Mariela Martinez Reyes was elected as Close Up president.
Per YUHSD, it’s the first time a student has been elected to this national office. Martinez Reyes won with 84% of the student votes.
In a previous press release for YUHSD, Cruz expressed delight for Yaretzy, describing her as “an amazing student full of light and compassion.”
“I was very fortunate to be able to witness the amazing job our students did representing the Yuma Union High School District Migrant Program at Close Up and how they gave Washington a glimpse of the amazing leaders they will be someday,” Cruz said at the August meeting.
She then introduced two migrant student speakers who attended the trip: Michael Smith of Yuma Catholic and Victor Sandoval Limon, a senior at Kofa High School.
“Coming to D.C. on the first day, I had little-to-no knowledge about how our country really works with policies,” Smith said. “This trip has not only helped me learn about our nation but has also helped us make new friends around the country.”
He shared that the students were separated into groups of 20. These groups attended workshops together, were assigned teachers and learned more about U.S. history.
“Our group’s named teacher was Maria,” he said. “She was honestly the best. She was very helpful and made it very comfortable when participating and getting involved. She made us realize that we all have a voice and that we should be responsible citizens to take care of our country.”
Smith’s favorite parts of the trip involved visiting D.C. monuments and participating in the mock presidential election.
“We were all separated into two groups: the green party and the blue party,” he described. “My group decided to choose me to represent them in primaries. I’m not really good at public speaking so talking to about 60 people was kind of nerve-racking but I’m glad that I did it because it really has helped me with my public speaking.”
The trip had been the first time both Smith and Sandoval Limon traveled across the country without close relatives. For Sandoval Limon, the opportunity initially made him nervous but he found great support in Leticia Pereda, a migrant program advisor at Kofa. Along with Maria Cruz and fellow Kofa advisor Airam Morales, Pereda helped Sandoval Limon feel safe and comforted that everything would be okay.
“Once we landed to Washington, D.C. and got to the Close Up program, the staff really let us know that we’re really going to be there and become a very big family,” he said. “They took us to many memorials and museums and I had the opportunity to visit Capitol Hill, the White House, the Lincoln and Martin Luther King memorial – just to mention a few important places we went.”
Sandoval Limon recounted that he really liked learning about the government and, for example, getting to speak to “a very important senator from here, Arizona: Mark Kelly.”
“My favorite part from the Close Up program was when we had an election for Close Up president,” he said. “I got an opportunity to run for the blue party as president unfortunately, but even though I did not win, the Close Up staff and as well as the people who are participating, they treated me as if I was still a winner.”
The student concluded it was very sad having to leave D.C. but he agreed that the Close Up staff were right.
“We did become a big part of a family and still to this day, I have contact with many Close Up members from all over the United States and we help each other from a day-to-day basis to support each other from school, college and as well as job opportunities around the world.”
