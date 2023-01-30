During a situation like the one at Gila Ridge High School Monday morning, a lot takes place in order to ensure student safety, but according to school officials, the response went well as the circumstances unfolded.
“We had approximately 350 parents outside of the school in two separate locations,” said Eric Patten, chief communications officer for the Yuma Union High School District. “They were waiting patiently, they were awesome. For parents of kids that they didn’t really understand or know what was going on, they listened to directions. They were very helpful and being supportive, making sure that they did what was being asked of them by us and police.”
Patten described the response from both the Yuma Police Department and parents as commendable.
GRHS went into lockdown at 8:22 a.m., followed by similar measures from Arizona Western College and all the District One schools in the area: Desert Mesa Elementary, Castle Dome Middle School, Mary A. Otondo Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle School.
Police had already begun searching for the suspect who fled on foot and GRHS parents were notified through the Blackboard system and social media. For nearly three hours, students were in lockdown until YPD determined it safe to lift the lockdown.
“When we enter a lockdown, the students that are in their classroom, they enter locked doors, they’re not doing learning any longer,” Patten said. “They’re in a space that’s away from windows and they’re sort of waiting patiently for next steps … At approximately 11:30 a.m., we lifted the lockdown and started putting plans in place to have a regular dismissal because our dismissal time on Monday is 1:10 p.m.”
The buses were set to run as regularly scheduled, lunch services were sorted to ensure every student had a meal before leaving for the day and students who were supposed to be out at fourth period were allowed to dismiss upon lockdown being lifted.
While parents were advised to stay away from campus, a portion of them gathered near the school in two corners diagonally across from the school.
“Those are the people that I specifically was referring to as being patient and following directions,” Patten commented.
Speaking generally, Patten said he recommends avoiding campus in the event of such an emergency. Should there be an active shooter, he stated that being on-site makes a person a potential victim.
“In this case, we had a person who allegedly was loose in the neighborhood adjacent to the school and they deemed him probably not a threat to other individuals but at the same time, if they’re desperate, you never know,” he said. “So being out there is a safety issue, number one.”
The second thing would be, it just reduces the clutter, it reduces the possibility for misinformation in a group-think type of situation where people are spreading rumors that they’re reading on their phones in a larger group.
“[It’s also] just getting the area clear so emergency vehicles and law enforcement and school personnel can do what they need to do to get in and out of the area smoothly without having to navigate through a crowd.”
However, he expressed that he doesn’t wish to criticize the parents who came.
“That being the case, today worked out because we were able to address people verbally in person and there was a general feeling of support and understanding and patience that we don’t often see from our parents and school situations across the country,” Patten said. “I would much rather commend the patience and attitudes of our parents today rather than suggest they did something wrong.”
These parents who came were also able to pick up their students early if they desired. Families were walked to the school and asked to show IDs to confirm that they were the right people picking up their students.
Yuma Regional Medical Center said it was prepared to respond if needed.
“YRMC staff and physicians are trained to respond in critical situations and our security team analyzes safety procedures on a regular basis,” YRMC Director of Marketing Shay Andres said. “Added layers of safety, including weapon detection systems, were implemented last year at visitor entrances. Today, our safety team monitored the situation closely and was prepared to respond quickly in collaboration with YPD, if necessary. Our spiritual care chaplains were on standby to provide patients or family members with support, if requested.”
Meanwhile in Yuma School District One, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy shared that the schools were well prepared for the lockdowns. Because emergency preparedness is a regular concern, schools regularly have lockdown drills to be ready for a situation like Monday’s.
“Obviously we are so grateful to have a partnership with YPD,” McCoy said. ‘We stay in close contact with them regularly so anytime there is a security issue in the neighborhood of one of our schools, they will notify our administration and potentially advise us to be on a lockdown or shelter in place depending on the situation. So we take their guidance and if it’s a lockdown, we make sure that everyone is in a safe area, doors are locked, lights are off. We’ll go into a full lockdown if advised by YPD and all of our parents receive notification of the incident.”
She noted that communications are done via text in order to prevent needed phone lines from being used unnecessarily.
At Arizona Western College, a shelter-in-place order was given to everyone at the Yuma Campus. Vice President for Advancement Lori Stofft stated that the order “means students staying in classrooms with teachers and residence hall students staying in the residence hall and people in offices locking doors and staying with their teams.”
Areas like the eatery and Starbucks were shut down and the Child Development Learning Lab was secured. AWC campus police were at the front entryway on 24th Street advising people to not come to campus because the situation was then unknown. But Stofft noted that the campus police also lent a helping hand.
“We have AWC police on our campus who have a reciprocity agreement with law enforcement so they were working to help secure sites on 24th Street; not just our campus,” Stofft said. “They were helping with the event at Gila Ridge and trying to advise our campus how to stay safe and so the first thing we did was we issued a shelter-in-place and that impacted everybody on the Yuma campus.”
She added that “we’re just really appreciative of AWC police and Yuma police and the other responding law enforcement agencies. It’s just a really important job that they train for all the time and we’re grateful to have that kind of presence on our campus.”
YUHSD also expressed its gratitude for YPD’s assistance. Patten stated that “the partnership that we have with them, in these unfortunate situations, continues to be a strong point. They’ve been awesome in terms of providing support that’s needed and then also obviously doing their job in the investigative part of it.”
Patten emphasized that at no time was there an active shooter situation on campus and concluded that “as negative as a situation could be, it’s worked out about as well as it could.”