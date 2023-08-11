This summer, an average of 400 families a day pass through the doors of the Yuma Community Food Bank, seeking assistance to put food on their tables.
That the Food Bank is able to provide them with baskets of nutritious food is due in part to the generosity of community members, grocery stores and businesses that give food, funds and their time, said Shara Whitehead, president and CEO. She noted that grocery stores “have always been generous. They are a constant source of perishables. We always look forward to receiving those donations.”
Many of those coming to the Food Bank are classified as “working poor” – the population working at or above minimum wage jobs but who continue to struggle to feed themselves, their children and their families. They range from single moms and dads, two-parent families, veterans and senior citizens on fixed incomes. Some of them are grandparents who struggle to stretch their limited income to care for the grandchildren they find themselves raising.
Demand for food assistance tends to be higher in the summer because of seasonal work and children out of school. This summer’s extreme heat is making things even worse as families face high utility bills to stay cool. And inflation has driven up the cost of groceries and other necessities.
“We’re seeing people who have never been to the Food Bank before,” Whitehead said. “These are working people and they’re struggling against record high inflation. We’re trying to take some of the burden off them by giving them a food basket once a month. If people are struggling, please think of us. Call or come in.”
The Food Bank can be reached at 928-343-1243. It is located at 2404 E. 24th St. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Distribution sites are also available throughout the county at Cocopah Community Center, 14251 S. Veterans Drive, Somerton; Dateland Distribution Site, 1300 Avenue 64E; Wellton Distribution Center, 29890 Los Angles Drive; Somerton Distribution Site, 801 W. Main St.; San Luis, 790 Juan Sanchez Blvd.; Mesa Heights Distribution Center, 2150 S. Arizona Ave. in Yuma; and St. Paul’s Food Ministry, 1550 S. 14th Ave. in Yuma. Yuma Community Food Bank also serves La Paz County. Times and dates can be found on the Food Bank website.
Even as demand is higher, the Food Bank is seeing some shrinking of its food sources, Whitehead said. “So baskets are a little leaner. We’re trying to make sure we’re packing as much nutrition in the baskets as possible so we’re having to make more purchases.”
The Food Bank relies heavily on commodities and other food it receives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, over one-third of commodities the Food Bank had been receiving from USDA has been cancelled in the last year. “I think that is a byproduct of the economy and the packers and canneries trying to recover from the slowdowns and shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitehead said.
Helping fill that gap, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the last few years has donated truckloads of rice, beans, canned vegetables, syrup and pancake mix from its distribution center to help supplement other sources.
Another area of concern is the potential impact on local produce growers of conservation measures being instituted on the Colorado River due to the lingering two-decade drought.
“We were always able to take the excess (produce),” Whitehead said. “Now we’re hearing from local growers that are also YCFB board members that they’re reviewing the potential changes and how that will affect the growing season. We saw some of the impact on this past produce season.”
The community can help through monetary donations – every dollar donated generates over 11 meals for hungry families. And food donations are always welcome. “We’re looking for more food drives,” Whitehead said. “They’re the icing on the cake so to speak for the Food Bank.” If someone wants to hold a food drive, call 928-343-1243 and tell the receptionist.
Whitehead continued: “Perhaps people are cleaning out their pantry, or they pick up something extra when they’re grocery shopping. Canned anything is always good. And peanut butter is the staple.”
Another way people can help is by volunteering. “We need volunteers,” Whitehead said. “We love having them. We recently replaced and added additional insulation in the warehouse to help keep the dry storage cooler and we play music and make it fun. It’s an easy process – just a little orientation and sign in.”
Any individual or group interested in volunteering can call Fannie Osborn, the volunteer coordinator, at 928-259-2216.
While the primary focus is on providing food assistance, the Food Bank strives to meet other needs in the community as well.
“The Food Bank acts as a conduit for the community,” Whitehead said. “If they are struggling with utility bills, we can refer them to APS or Southwest Gas. Or some people may have issues with a family member. We give them a phone number to call. We’re always mindful of abuse and domestic violence and have a good relationship with Amberly’s Place and other resources such as Catholic Community Services Safe House. We can quickly give them a phone number or they can use our phone to make that call.”
With the extreme temperatures the area has been experiencing this summer, the Yuma Community Food Bank is again serving as a cooling center and water station for those experiencing heat challenges Whitehead said. “We open our conference room and have some cots and a TV with inside restrooms for their use until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.”