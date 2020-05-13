The Yuma Sector Border Patrol took a moment Tuesday morning to honor their fellow colleagues who gave their lives in the line of duty with a memorial service at the sector headquarters.
The service included a seven-gun salute, an invocation by the sector chaplain and a raising and lowering of the flag.
The Yuma Sector honors those who have been lost with an annual memorial service. Yuma Sector Deputy Chief Carl Landrum said the service is a way to tell families that they still remember their sacrifice.
“It’s a day of remembrance for them,” Landrum said about the families. “It’s a way to say we have not forgotten these agents and we have not forgotten the families.”
Landrum, who delivered the main speech for the ceremony, named the 11 officers who have died while serving in the Yuma Sector:
• Agent Richard Lugo, End of Watch: May 14, 1967
• Senior Agent John Blue, End of Watch: Oct. 4,, 1973
• Pilot Friedrich Karl, End of Watch: Oct. 4,, 1973
• Pilot Lester Haynie, End of Watch: June 14, 1985
• Air Ops Supervisor David Robinson, End of Watch: July 14, 1989
• Agent Aurelio Valencia, End of Watch: Jan. 25, 1996
• Agent James Apling, End of Watch: Dec. 16, 2003
• Agent Luis Aguilar, End of Watch: Jan. 19, 2008
• Agent John Hoag III, End of Watch: Dec. 17, 2009
• Agent Eduardo W. Rojas Jr., End of Watch: May 12, 2011
• Agent Hector Clark, End of Watch: May 12, 2011
The families of Agents Lugo, Hoag and Clark attended, along with law enforcement officials from throughout the county.
“Giving these agents enough praise is nothing short of impossible,” Landrum said in his speech. “The Border Patrol path differs from that of other careers. Law enforcement knows they’re taking on something bigger than themselves and a heavy burden on their families. I hope this memorial brings you comfort.”