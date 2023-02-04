As a college student persevering to become a writer, Reyna Grande seized on the advice given her by two of her mentors: write the book you would like to read.
One such book she would have liked to have read was about a young woman having crossed the border in search of education and a better life in this country.
“I wanted to capture the experiences of a first-generation Latina student,” Grande said. “I feel there are not a lot of books that capture what are the challenges facing a first-gen student.”
Grande was one such first-generation student. And she ended up writing several books that draw on her experiences before and after being brought illegally to this country as a child.
In her memoir “A Dream Called Home,” Grande recounts the years following her arrival, when she struggled to learn a new language, to mend family bonds severed by long separations, to become the first in her family to graduate from a university and, ultimately, to turn a childhood passion for writing into a career.
Grande, a California writer, will make two public appearances in Yuma on March 1 as the featured author in One Book Yuma, an annual community reading event that encourages residents to read and debate a timely and relevant novel or work of non-fiction.
She will discuss “A Dream Called Home,” then take questions from the public in the appearances hosted by the Yuma County Library District, the Friends of the Yuma County Libraries Inc., and the Academic Library that serves Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University-Yuma.
Grande will appear first at the Academic Library on AWC’s Yuma campus from 1 to 2 p.m., then at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The library district’s branches have extra copies as well as digital copies of “A Dream Called Home” for those wanting to read the memoir prior to Grande’s visit.
“A Dream Called Home” is a sequel to “The Distance Between Us,” which recounts her early childhood in Iguala, a town in Mexico’s Guerrero state, after her parents left her and siblings in the care of a grandmother to seek work across the border. “A Dream Called Home” picks up after her father returned to bring her to California at age 9, likewise without documents.
“I think some of the things I touch on (in the memoirs) is the way the border impacts immigrant families and the lingering trauma for families being separated and about how that affects family dynamics and relationships,” said Grande, who eventually became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
That’s one lesson she would like Yuma-area residents to take away from reading “A Dream Called Home” and/or attending the One Book Yuma events.
Another lesson would be to dream big “and not (let) any obstacles get in the way of accomplishing the goals you have set for yourself.”
Language was one of the obstacles Grande faced in this country. “It was difficult in the beginning because I did not speak a word of English. But what helped me was going to the public library and borrowing books and reading. Also I borrowed a lot of audio books and listened to pronunciation, and that’s how I started to learn.”
By the age of 13, she was indulging a passion for writing. “My original motivation to write was therapeutic,” she said. “I was trying to express all these emotions I had from the traumatic experiences I had gone through. And I discovered that writing let me express that. So I came to writing as a healing process.”
Later, while she was attending Pasadena Community College, an instructor told her she had a talent for writing she should exploit. Continuing her education at the University of California at Santa Cruz, she earned her bachelor’s degree in creative writing and film and video. Later she received her master’s in creative writing from Antioch University.
Grande’s first published work was “Across a Hundred Mountains,” a novel whose protagonist is left behind in Mexico but later reclaimed by her father once he is settled in the United States. The book ended up being less autobiographical that Grande intended.
“I really wanted to write her story, but it was very emotionally challenging and the story kept going elsewhere. Eventually I just had to let the story go on its own. I ended up not writing about the life I lived but the life I might have lived,” had her father not come back for her.
2022 saw the release of her latest book, “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” a historical novel with a love story set in the U.S.-Mexico War during the late 1840s.
The border is a recurring theme in Grande’s books, and she says her writing serves as a bridge to her native country.
“When I write about Mexico, it brings me closer to it. When I go to Mexico, I experience a lot of turmoil because I want to blend in with the Mexicans there, but the reality is I am no longer them. I have lived in this country most of my life and when I go down there, I’m encountered with the realization that I am more American.”
In “A Dream Called Home,” she recounts feeling neither Mexican nor American in her youth but later came to see the blessings of having lived in two countries and two cultures and being bilingual.
“I try to reframe the way I see my immigrant experience as something that has made me twice the person I once was,” said Grande.
Grande said she is looking ahead to writing a non-fiction book about the Chicano movement and another novel set during the U.S.-Mexican war but based on events that occurred in California.